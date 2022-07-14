ONE of two things can happen tonight. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers can get the point they seek and be crowned 2022 Ascension football tournament champions, or they can lose to defending champions Defence Force, who will keep their slim hopes of retaining the title alive.
Once again, the top two teams will meet tonight at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. When the tournament was last played in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Defence Force finished first and Rangers second. They also drew 1-1 on the opening day of the current season.
If they draw again tonight, Rangers will be crowned champions, since Defence Force will only be able to garner a maximum 41 points. If Defence Force win, the title race goes until the final two rounds of the season.
Tonight’s clash is made more intriguing since Rangers still have a chance of playing unbeaten this season. But Defence Force have strengthened up since the clubs last met and head coach Hutson Charles appears quietly confident.
UPCOMING ASCENSION MATCHES:
(Today)
Venue—La Horquetta Recreation Ground
AC Port of Spain vs Central FC, 6 p.m.
Defence Force vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, 8.10 p.m.
(Tomorrow)
Venue—Arima Velodrome
Moruga FC vs CSW, 5p.m.
West Fort vs Cunupia FC, 7.10 p.m.
(Sunday)
Venue—Police Barracks, St James
Police FC vs Deportivo Point Fortin, 5 p.m.