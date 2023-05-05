Rangers at Mahaica tomorrow

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers will be in Point Fortin tomorrow in one of the featured matches in this weekend’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League round of matches.
It is another fixture which star-studded Rangers cannot afford to lose, with just five match days to go before T&T’s representatives at the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship are decided.
They top two TTPFL teams at the end of match day 18 will represent T&T at the CONCACAF Championship.
Leaders AC Port of Spain (30 points), Tiger tanks Club Sando (29 points), Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (25 points), Defence Force (25 points), and Central FC (22 points) are all still in contention to grab the two spots.
Rangers face a Point Fortin Civic team without their former central midfielder, Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia, who migrated East to the Ascension Tournament champions last week during the transfer window. But having recruited former India-based striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph, a proven goal-scorer, Civic will be dangerous when playing at home.
One of tomorrow’s other key match-ups will see Tiger Tanks Club Sando meeting Central FC, with both teams needing victory to keep in contention for the CONCACAF competition.
UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES
(Matchday 9)
Today
Venue—Police Barracks
• 5 p.m.—AC Port of Spain vs W Connection
Venue—Arima Velodrome
• 5 p.m.—Prisons FC vs Cunupia FC
• 7.15 p.m.—Defence Force vs Morvant Caledonia United
Sunday
Venue—Mahaica Oval
• 6 p.m.—Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Point Fortin Civic
Venue —La Horquetta Recreation Ground
• 4 p.m.—Police FC vs San Juan Jabloteh
• 6.15 p.m.—Central FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando.