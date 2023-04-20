Rangers, Defence Force move up

Jelani Peters

STALEMATE: San Juan Jabloteh’s Jelani Peters, left, battles for the ball with Brandon Semper of Morvant Caledonia United in a Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) match, earlier this season. The game ended 0-0.

—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

AC Port of Spain still lead the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), but now have Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Defence Force on their heels.

The ‘Capital Boyz’ left Mahaica Oval with a 1-0 win over Point Fortin Civic during Wednesday’s mid-week Matchday 9 round via Che Benny’s 27th minute goal, while Defence Force moved into third after a tough 2-0 win over early leaders Central FC with second half goals from Brent Sam (56’) and Jameel Cooper (74’).

It was business as usual for unbeaten Terminix La Horquetta Rangers who won 6-1 over bottom-placed San Juan Jabloteh in Arima after leading 3-0 at half-time. Right-back Caleb Sturge (18’), Kaihim Thomas (31’), Ataulla Guerra (42’ & 86’), Adica Ash (78’) and Tyronne Charles (80’) all scored for Rangers. Dwight Jordan (71’) pulled Jabloteh back in the contest at 3-1 in the second half, before Rangers got three more goals.

Also in Arima, Prisons moved off the bottom of the standings after Johnny Britto’s 23rd minute goal saw them edge W Connection 1-0 for just their second win of the season. And having lost half of their matches following a poor start to the season, Police FC are up to sixth after defeating Morvant Caledonia United 3-2 with Kern Roberts’ (90 +1) late goal stealing all the points.

Malachi Celestine (4’) gave Caledonia a fast start, but Police rallied to lead 2-1 with goals from the exciting Kadeem Hutchinson (51’) and veteran utility player Elijah “Chocolate” Belgrave (68’). Osafa Simpson (75’) levelled the score at 2-2, and Caledonia seemed to have done enough to share the points … but then came Roberts’ last-gasp winner.

Cunupia FC and Club Sando did not play due to venue unavailability.

TTPFL STANDINGS:

Team  P     W     D     L     GD    Pts

AC Port Of Spain  9     8     0     1     25    4     24    

La Horquetta      7     6     1     0     27    9     19    

Defence Force     8     6     0     2     16    6     18    

Club Sando  8     5     2     1     14    8     17    

Central FC  9     5     1     3     17    12    16    

Police      8     4     0     4     13    15    12    

W Connection      9     3     1     5     7     12    10    

Morvant Caledonia Utd   9     2     2     5     9     17    8     

Point Fortin Civic      9     2     1     6     6     9     7     

Prison Service    9     2     1     6     5     23    7     

Cunupia     8     2     0     6     5     16    6     

San Juan Jabloteh      9     1     1     7     7     20    4

