ISAIAH LEE netted the only goal as T&T professional club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers opened the St Vincent and the Grenadines leg of their Caribbean tour with a closely-fought 1-0 win over the “Vincey Heat” at Victoria Park in Kingstown, Wednesday night.
Rangers are on a pre-season tour, prior to competing in the TT Premier Football League. They have already played three matches in Grenada, winning 2-0 over St Lucia, losing 3-2 to the Grenada men’s national team and also drawing a return match against the Spice Boys 1-1 . Rangers will end the Caribbean series with a second match against SVG tomorrow from 3 p.m.
Wednesday night, Rangers found SVG their equal during a goalless first half, but were ahead just seven minutes into the second period through Lee. The young striker, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, beat Josh Stowe, with a powerful, diagonal shot, the ball going low and past the dive of the Grenada goalkeeper.
Also going close were Rangers captain Tyrone Charles, who only just failed to connect with Ataullah Guerra’s dangerous pass at the far post, while Guerra screwed a shot wide when free and with plenty of time from just on top of the penalty area.
The match was a fast-paced affair in which Rangers head coach Dave Quamina gave a couple of other players a first start, among them midfielder Josiah Edwards and the defensive pair of Akim Andrew and Emmanuel Thomas.
Striker Cleon Westfield came close to getting a goal for the Vincey Heat early in the second half, his shot from the left flank bringing a good save out of goalkeeper Jabari Brice, who has started the last two matches for Rangers after Jabari St Hillare began the first two against St Lucia and Grenada. However, Kevin Francis went even closer and almost brought SVG level in added-on time, his shot from 35-metres beating keeper Brice but rebounding off an upright.