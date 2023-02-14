Rangers go for third CoC win tonight

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have the most batting points after the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship and head coach David Furlonge is happy that the team’s is showing improvement in what was a problem area ahead of the regional first-class cricket season.

The Red Force are currently third on the six-team table with 20.6 points from two drawn matches against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Antigua.