Rangers go for third CoC win tonight

UNBEATEN LEADERS La Horquetta X Factor will look for a third win in the Ascension-sponsored zonal Champions of Champions football series, when taking on Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix tonight from 6 o’clock at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

East winners La Horquetta have maximum points from their opening two matches, scoring wins over North champions Belmont FC and South champions Pitchmen FC, while Phoenix drew their opening outing 1-1 against Belmont.

The tournament is being contested among six 2022 zonal football association champions: south champions Pitchmen FC, Real Central of the Central Football Association (CFA), Belmont FC from the North, 1976 FC Phoenix of Tobago, East Champions La Horquetta X-Factor (XF) and a still-to-be-announced Eastern Counties Football Union champions.

On Friday night, La Horquetta X-Factor won for the second time, defeating first day winners Pitchmen of La Brea 3-1, while Belmont FC battled back to a 1-1 draw against Tobago champions Phoenix.

Hammered 6-1 by La Horquetta on the competition’s opening night, Belmont were again trailing early, when Arthur Daniel found the far corner with a chipped shot in the second minute, after initially stripping a defender of the ball. However, the North champions levelled at 1-1 with ten minutes of regular play left, when playmaker Tariq Roberts curled a left-footed shot into the top far corner.

Later, young national footballers Real Gill and Isaiah Lee combined for three goals as La Horquetta handed Pitchmen a first defeat. Having made his senior national team debut against St Martin recently, teenager Gill craftily rounded the Pitchmen custodian for the opening goal, but striker Tiquan Rodriquez was able to pull the South champs level.

Following up on his stunning opening day goal against Belmont, Rodriquez got another, and was also able to score into an open net after eluding the X-Factor goalkeeper. Later, Gill twisted and turned in the penalty area, before striking a low left-footer to the far corner for his second goal of the night when restoring La Horquetta’s lead at 2-1, and wide defender Ross Russell Jr found young striker Lee, who scored from close-up for 3-1.

Following tonight’s round, the Champions of Champions series takes a break for Carnival celebrations, before resuming on Friday, February 24.

(Feb 10)

La Horquetta XF 3 Pitchmen 1

1976 FC Phoenix 1 Belmont FC 1

(Feb 3)

La Horquetta XF 6 (Ross Russell Jr 3, Belmont FC 1

Pitchmen 3 Real Central 0

