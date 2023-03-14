Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo wants to continue setting the pace for his team when they resume their West Indies Championship campaign today with a fixture against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Guyana lead the six-team standings with 28.6 points after the first two rounds of matches which were played in early February while T&T are third with 20.6 points.