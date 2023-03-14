TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA, the Trinidad-based professional football club, continue their Caribbean tour in St Vincent and the Grenadines where they meet that country’s senior national team in a two-match series, first playing today and, again, on Saturday.
On Sunday, Rangers ended a three-match tour of Grenada with a 1-1 draw against the Grenada men’s national team. Rangers opened the series by comfortably beating St Lucia 2-0, before suffering a close defeat to Grenada in their second game.
Grenada used Sunday’s match to prepare for a CONCACAF National League match against the United States, later this month, while Rangers are preparing for the TT Premier Football League, which began on Saturday.
Having come from two goals down to defeat Rangers 3-2 in their first meeting, on Sunday, Grenada were ahead in the 44th minute through Trevon Williams, who put a left-footer past Rangers goalkeeper Jabari Brice, after an initial shot by the Spice island’s captain Jamal Charles was blocked by Daneil Cyrus, the newly-signed Rangers and former Trinidad and Tobago defender. Rangers pulled level in the 75th minute through central defender Daniel David, who side-stepped a challenge and placed a low left-footer into the goal.