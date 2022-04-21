Leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Ascension Tournament when they tackle Deportivo Point Fortin in the second match of a double-header today at Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreation Ground from 8 p.m.
In the opening game from 6 p.m., the Athletic Club of Port of Spain will be in action against Cunupia FC, who can jump to the head of the pack if they are victorious and Rangers drop points.
Rangers are at the top of the ten-team standings on ten points from four matches while Cunupia FC are third on nine points.
Meanwhile, Deportivo are fifth with five points from one win and a draw and AC Port of Spain are eighth on three points from three draws.
The Rangers have been in good goal-scoring form since their opening 1-1 draw against Defence Force last month, beating Police FC 4-2, Moruga FC 11-2 and Central Soccer World 4-2.
Their opponents Deportivo opened the season with a 3-0 loss against Police before drawing 2-2 with AC Port of Spain and 1-1 with Defence Force. However, they lost 2-0 against Central FC on Sunday and will be looking to rebound against Rangers today.
Today’s Ascension Football
League matches:
At Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground
Athletic Club of Port of Spain vs Cunupia FC, 6 p.m.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Deportivo Point Fortin, 8 p.m.