Leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Ascension Tournament when they tackle Deportivo Point Fortin in the second match of a double-header today at Phase 2, La Horquetta Recreation Ground from 8 p.m.

In the opening game from 6 p.m., the Athletic Club of Port of Spain will be in action against Cunupia FC, who can jump to the head of the pack if they are victorious and Rangers drop points.

Rangers are at the top of the ten-team standings on ten points from four matches while Cunupia FC are third on nine points.

Meanwhile, Deportivo are fifth with five points from one win and a draw and AC Port of Spain are eighth on three points from three draws.

The Rangers have been in good goal-scoring form since their opening 1-1 draw against Defence Force last month, beating Police FC 4-2, Moruga FC 11-2 and Central Soccer World 4-2.

Their opponents Deportivo opened the season with a 3-0 loss against Police before drawing 2-2 with AC Port of Spain and 1-1 with Defence Force. However, they lost 2-0 against Central FC on Sunday and will be looking to rebound against Rangers today.

Today’s Ascension Football

League matches:

At Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground

Athletic Club of Port of Spain vs Cunupia FC, 6 p.m.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Deportivo Point Fortin, 8 p.m.

NICE DRAW

NICE DRAW

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his side will be hunting wins as they look to make an impression in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) set to be staged in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18.

The tournament will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

WIPA: Pollard’s T20 World Cup success ‘will remain with us’

Regional players union, WIPA, has thanked Kieron Pollard for his contribution to West Indies cricket, following the player’s retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, WIPA highlighted Pollard’s role in West Indies’ capture of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as one of the legacy moments of his career.

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Boodoo to captain U-15 cricketers

Opening batsman Brendan Boodoo has been selected to captain the Trinidad and Tobago team for the Cricket West Indies regional Under-15 tournament from August 18 to 28 in Grenada.

Boodoo is one of five players named from the South East Zone side which lifted The Price Club Inter-Zone title and also skippered the South team which defeated North in the Under-15 North/South Classic last Saturday.

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Pollard, Mumbai struggle again against CSK

Kieron Pollard’s first outing since quitting international cricket ended in heartbreak here yesterday, as his Mumbai Indians extended their dreadful winless run in the Indian Premier League with a last-ball defeat to Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings.

With four runs required off the final delivery at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Indian superstar MS Dhoni (28 not out) whipped a low full toss from left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat to the ropes behind square, as CSK overhauled a target of 156.

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Hummingbirds and Fla­­mingos will square off today at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, with a spot in the final of Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on the line.

Both teams have one win each from their first two matches in the four-team tournament, and the winners of today’s final-round game will meet the Masqueraders in the final to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

Central win U-17 title

Central Zone cricketers comfortably defeated South East in the final of the Price Club-sponsored Under-17 Inter-­Zone tournament on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.

An undefeated 69 by Fareez Ali and an even half-century by Dinesh Sookdeo (50) propelled Central to victory for the loss of only three wickets after South East, batting first, were bundled out for 182 in 37.5 overs.