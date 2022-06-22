JAMEEL “SHOOTER” NEPTUNE got a brace as AC Port of Spain shocked champions Defence Force with a 4-3 win at the Arima Velodrome last Saturday, while leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and third-placed Police FC both picked up hard-fought victories as the Ascension Football Tournament continued last weekend.
Neptune netted twice as AC Port of Spain handed Defence Force a first loss of the season when winning 4-3 at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Rangers moved five points clear at the top of the 10-team standings after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Central Soccer World at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground on Friday, while Police stole a 1-0 over Real West Fort, in the western showdown at the Police Barracks fortress in St James, on Sunday.
With his younger brother Elijah Belgrave having a strong influence for West Forte, it was Elijah Belgrave’s header which sparked Police celebrations when he got the winner three minutes into added-on time. With just about 30 seconds left in the match, Belgrave put a downward header unto Jabari Mitchell’s in-swinging corner-kick and saw the ball deflect off defender Josiah Evans and beat goalkeeper Theon Browne low down.
Police have now joined Defence Force on 24 points, the Army having dropped four points when held to a 2-2 draw by the red-hot Deportivo Point Fortin a week ago, prior to last weekend’s 4-3 loss to improving AC Port of Spain.
Another shocker of the round saw Moruga FC get their first points of the season from a goalless draw with Cunupia FC, having lost their previous 11 matches. In-house problems have seen early contenders Cunupia FC bag just two points from their last seven matches and they have dropped to sixth place.
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Tomorrow @ La Horquetta Recreation ground)
Moruga vs Central FC, 6 p.m.
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Real West Fort, 8.10 p.m.
(Saturday @ Arima Velodrome)
Deportivo PF vs Central Soccer World, 5 p.m.
Defence Force vs Cunupia FC, 7.15 p.m.
(Sunday @ Police Training Barracks, St James)
Police FC vs AC Port of Spain, 5 p.m.
LAST WEEKEND’S RESULTS:
(Sunday)
• Police FC 1 (Elijah Belgrave 90+3) vs Real West Fort 0
(Saturday)
• Cunupia FC 0 vs Moruga FC 0;
• AC Port of Spain 4 (Jameel Neptune 19th & 30th, Shadwell Augustus 37, Che Benny 76) vs Defence Force 3 (Dwight Quintero 27, Brent Sam 45+1 & 61st)
(Friday)
• Deportivo Point Fortin 2 (Isaiah Hudson 9th, Nartheon Watson 92nd) vs Central FC 0
• La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Ataulla Guerra 31st, Kadeem Corbin 60th) vs Central Soccer World 1 (Simon Joseph 89th)
LEADING GOAL-SCORERS:
10 - Jameel Boatswain (Defence Force), Brent Sam (Defence Force), Ataulla Guerra (La Horquetta Rangers)
9 - Kevon Woodley (Cunupia FC)
8 - Kadeem Corbin (La Horquetta Rangers)
7 - Reon Moore (Defence Force), Che Benny (AC Port-of-Spain)
6 - Mickaeel Gordon (Police FC), Sedale Mc Clean (AC Port-of-Spain),
5 - Tyrone Charles, Isaiah Lee (La Horquetta Rangers), Keron Cummings (Real West Fort)
4 - Akinola Gregory, Hughton Hector (Deportivo PF), Kemron Purcell, Jabari Mitchell, Kareem Freitas (Police), Romario Burke, Leonardo Da Costa (Central FC), Ross Russell Jr (La Horquetta Rangers), Josimar Belgrave (Real West Fort)
3 - Aikim Andrews Junior Assoon, Real Gill (La Horquetta Rangers), Joel Lewis, Gabriel Nanton (Police FC), Keasean St Rose (Central FC), Kemuel Rivers, Moses Jaikaran (Central Soccer World), Andrei Pacheco (Deportivo PF), Jamali Garcia (Defence Force), Shackiel Henry (Deportivo PF),
2 - Jameel Neptune (AC Port of Spain), Jamal Creighton, Daniel David (La Horquetta Ranges), Kerville Jeremiah (Moruga FC), Renaldo Francois, (Central FC), Atiba Charles (Moruga), Ryan Frederick, Nicholas Dillion (Central Soccer World), Kwasi Allen (Cunupia FC)