ATUALLAH GUERRA scored early in both halves, as Terminix La Horquetta Rangers opened their TT Premier Football League season with a 2-1 win over young a W Connection side Wednesday night at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.
In other matches, a revitalised Central FC went top of the table after shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 and unbeaten Tiger Tanks Club Sando edged youthful San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 for a share of the lead on points. One of the pre-season favourites Police FC remain on the bottom and without a point after two matches after losing 2-0 to AC Port of Spain; Defence Force picked up their first win, 2-1 at Point Fortin Civic and newcomers Prisons FC got a first win and also inflicted a first defeat of the season on Morvant Caledonia United when winning 2-1.
In La Horquetta, Rangers took ten minutes before taking control against W Connection. A surging run by very active wide defender Ross Russell Jr, past three players, set up a close-up finish for Guerra, who flicked the ball to the far corner when giving the home team a 13th minute 1-0 lead.
W Connection were well-organised, but rarely potent and had only a couple half-chances. They rarely troubled Rangers goalkeeper Jabari Brice until added-on time, when substitute Nicholas Dyett scored and another substitute, Guapo-born 15-year-old substitute Akel Vesprey also went within a whisker of getting his team a point. Those were W Connection’s only two shots on target, although Central midfielder Isaiah Hudson also had a couple half-chances.
Having led at the half, Rangers came out energetic in the second half, forcing W Connection keeper Shakeen Darius to fend off an awkward bouncing shot from substitute Real Gill and block Tyronne Charles’ follow-up with his feet. Gill also forced the Connection keeper to touch away a corner-kick that was headed in at the far post. Finally, it was the overlapping Rangers newcomer and right-black Jaheim Joseph, who provided the cross which Guerra took on his chest and swept first-time into the far corner for 2-0 in the 49th minute.
While Guerra was efficient in his conversion rate, striker Isaiah Lee had nearly a half-dozen looks at W Connection’s goal, without getting one on target. Guerra would have had his hat-trick except for a sequence of three spectacular saves from the W Connection keeper Darius - touching away Guerra’s bouncing shot and also keeping out two efforts from Joseph.
The match seemed to be heading for a routine win for Rangers two minutes into added-on time, when Dyette found the corner of the net with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. With just 60 seconds left, W Connection still looked to need a miracle to leave La Horquetta with a point. That miracle looked on the cards however, when with the final kick of the match, Vesprey shot from well outside the penalty area and would have drawn his team level, except for a full dive and vital touch from Brice. There was not even time for W Connection to take the corner.
“I think we gave a good account of ourselves,” stated losing W Connection coach Brian Williams, who complimented his young footballers for not capitulating against a Rangers team which had recently beaten the national teams of St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
“We were fortunate to win tonight,” stated victorious Rangers coach Dave Quamina, who was highly complementary of W Connection’s young team when stating that they will be a force in the future.