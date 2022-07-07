LA HORQUETTA is the place to be tonight.
The outcome of the 2022 Ascension Football League may very well be determined by what happens when leaders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers face second-placed Police FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground from 8 p.m.
Leaders Rangers have a five-point lead and look well on course to land the top prize if they can overcome an upcoming string of matches against their closest rivals. The first is tonight against Police. The Boys in Blue have just three defeats this season, two coming by a 4-2 margin to both defending champions Defence Force and 2019 runners-up Rangers, before a shock 3-1 whipping by Central Soccer World last month. Otherwise, the Lawmen have been very consistent.
Police depended on the goals of Mikael “Jem” Gordon early in the season but have added more firepower up front in strikers Christian Thomas and another prolific scorer, Jameel Perry, who has returned to the team. If anyone can upset Rangers, it might be Police, who won 2-0 at La Horquetta during the inaugural season which was played in 2019, before the competition was halted for two years when local football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UPCOMING ASCENSION MATCHES:
(Today)
Venue — La Horquetta recreation ground, Phase 2
• Deportivo Point Fortin vs AC Port of Spain, 6 p.m.
• La Horquetta Rangers vs Police FC, 8.10 p.m.
(Tomorrow)
Venue — Arima Velodrome
• Cunupia FC vs Central FC, 5 p.m.
• Defence Force vs Central Soccer World, 7.15 p.m.
(Sunday)
Venue — St James Barracks
• West Fort vs Moruga FC, 5 p.m.