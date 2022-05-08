Rangers regain lead

RANGERS re-took the lead in the Ascension Football Tournament just 24 hours after temporarily surrendering pole position to Defence Force, the defending champions.
Likewise, Police FC also won yesterday, defeating Central Soccer World (CSW) 3-1 to move to second spot and 18-points - their only defeat this season coming from a 2-1 defeat to Rangers. The “Army” stay a close third on 17 points, having won five matches and drawn twice this season.
The Lawmen remained unbeaten at Police Barracks despite having two players sent off in the late stages yesterday by referee Gyasi McDonald. With 20 minutes left, first half goal-scorer Simeon Bailey was sent off after picking up a second yellow card and central defender Kemron Purcell lost his cool and “clouted” CSW striker Theophilus Borne, who was trying to retrieve the ball quickly.
Midfielder Bailey opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark, volleying the ball in from close-up after CSW goalie Nicholas Dick dropped Gabriel Nanton’s corner-kick. Jabari Mitchell supplied the cross which Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon headed in for 2-0. Bored Police goalkeeper Adrian Foncette then gave CSW a Mother’s Day gift by losing the ball around his penalty area, and midfielder Anthony Parris scored with a low shot for 2-1. But before the first half ended Joel Lewis restored Police’s two goal lead with a low left-footer, after turning his marker and shooting from the middle of the penalty area. CSW also had and missed their chances.
Police coach Richard Hood was not pleased with the second half performance and conceding two red cards, having earlier warned Bailey about conceding silly fouls.
“I think we lost our discipline a bit,” Hood said. “It’s a lack of discipline and we don’t encourage that.”
Meanwhile, Rangers defeated a youthful Central FC 8-1 at the Arima Velodrome Saturday night.
After picking up a sixth win in seven matches, Rangers moved to 19 points, two clear of Police and the also unbeaten Defence Force, who they drew 1-1 with at the start of the competition. Goals came from many directions, with both striker Tyronne Charles and Jamoul Francois, both of whom have played with the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team scoring first half goals as Rangers led 3-0 at half-time. Charles netted a bullet for the opener in the 14th minute and got the third when his low shot squired past Central FC goalie Faqui Katibi. In between those goals, Francois capitalised as Central FC gave away the ball in a dangerous position and stroked a low shot into the net. There were five further goals in the second half, but the match was already decided by the time Charles got his second.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, Brent Sam’s hat-trick put defending champions Defence Force temporarily on top of the standings for the first time this season, following an 8-0 over bottom club Moruga FC at La Horquetta.
ASCENSION INVITATIONAL RESULTS:
Yesterday
Police FC 3 (Simeon Pailey, Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon, Joel Lewis ) CSW 1 (Anthony Parris)
Saturday
Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 8 (Tyronne Charles (14’ & 37’, Real Gill, 70’ & 90+1, Jomoul Francois 31, Leandro Da Costa, own goal 59’, Isaiah Lee, 73’ Jamal Creighton, 78’) Central FC 1 (Jevaughn Thomas 85’)
AC Port of Spain 2 (Che Benny 61’ & 78’) Real West Fort 1 (Sean Da Silva 25’)
Friday
Defence Force 8 (Brent Sam 22’ & 58’, 75th; Jameel Boatswain 38’ & 54’, Justin Garcia 20’, Jamali Garcia 67’, Kevon Blackman 70’) Moruga FC 0 Deportivo Pt Fortin 2 (Andre Pacheco 5’, Shackeil Henry 65’) Cunupia FC 0