Rangers release five players

FIVE Terminix La Horquetta Rangers footballers have been made available to Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national team.
Rangers boss Richard Ferguson yesterday confirmed such via a text message stating: “Players identified in the letter are allowed to attend training,” following a request from national team manager Adrian Romain to have the players available for the national team which participates in 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers from July 2.
Rangers have become one of the top cubs in the country over the past two years. But past national coaches Dennis Lawrence and Terry Fenwick have several times accused the local professional club of withholding players from national duty.
With former national footballer Angus Eve set to take up the post of interim national coach, manager Romain sent a letter to Ferguson requesting the players. Notably absent from the list is veteran midfielder Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, who came to national prominence at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Romain’s letter to Ferguson for time off without loss of status or earnings for Aikim Andrews, Jamal Creighton, Keston George, Isaiah Lee & Ross Russell Jr stated:“Our men’s senior national team has qualified to participate in the preliminary stage of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup which will take place in the United States and starts on July 2 with our first round qualifier against Montserrat to be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale.
“I write to notify you that Aikim, Jamal, Keston, Isaiah and Ross Jr have been selected in our provisional squad. The actual 23-man final squad will be confirmed no later than Monday 28 June 2021 after which travel details will be finalised for those selected.
“The TTFA is kindly requesting your cooperation in releasing Aikim Andrews, Jamal Creighton, Keston George, Isaiah Lee and Ross Russell Jr to join the team for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” added Romain.
Should T&T win their opening qualifier, they will advance to a July 6 second round of qualification at the same venue. Once successful, T&T will advance to the group stage of the tournament which starts on July 10 and will run until the Gold Cup final on August 1.