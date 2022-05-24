Rangers release three players for national duty

Real Gill

NATIONAL TEAM RECRUIT: Real Gill

PROMISING teenage winger Real Gill is among three players being released by the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers professional football club to join the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League campaign.

By correspondence dated May 23, national team director Richard Piper wrote Terminix La Horquetta Rangers general manager Kieron Edwards requesting that Gill, goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas be released for national duty.

Piper’s correspondence stated: “The TTFA is kindly requesting your cooperation in releasing Real Gill, Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas to join the team for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Thanking you in advance for your consideration and continued support. I write to notify you that Real, Jabari and Kaihim have been selected in our roster of 26 players.”

Yesterday, Edwards confirmed to the Trinidad Express that the players have been given the nod to join the national team. “They will be released,” Edwards confirmed.

The second edition of the competition will kick off during the FIFA match window of June 2022 (double window) with 68 group stage matches, followed by 34 in March of 2023, including the March 28 final. The United States defeated Mexico on penalty kicks to win the first edition of the Nations League.

The 2022/23 CNL Group Stage will continue to serve as the qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup. Following round robin group stage play, the League A group winners and runners-up (eight teams) and the League B group winners (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup.

During the upcoming June 2022 FIFA match window, T&T will play four games. After playing the Stern John-trained St Lucia in a closed-door training game on Monday, the Soca Warriors will play Nations League Group B matches away to Nicaragua (June 3) and the Bahamas (June 6) and then twice play St Vincent and the Grenadines in an away game on June 10 and at home on June 13.

T&T head coach Angus Eve has requested the players be released two days before the start of the official FIFA match window to join the training squad from Saturday. In the past, former national coaches Dennis Lawrence and Terry Fenwick both had difficulty in getting Rangers to release players for national duty. Edwards suggested that under current coach Eve, a more workable solution has been found between the national team and the club.

“We have a professional club and guys selected for national duty will be released,” Edwards stated. “The only issue we ever had with that, is when they wanted (the players) to train for four and five months. We are not allowing that because the team (Rangers) would (also) have been training.”

Edwards suggested that no professional club in the world would pay a player’s monthly salary and then have him go off to train with a national team for many months.

“Once there is a national coach willing to respect professional football in Trinidad and professional clubs operate in the right manner where players could be selected as anywhere in the world, I believe that Rangers will have even more players that will be selected in the future.”

