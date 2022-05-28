Terminix La Horquetta Rangers defender Ross Russell Jr was included in the men`s senior national team 23-man squad to face St. Lucia in a close-door training game on Monday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.
Russell has seven caps for the national senior team and is the son of former national goalkeeper and coach Ross Russell. The lank left-back will join his Rangers team-mates Real Gill, Jabari St Hillaire and Kaihim Thomas in the squad.
National Teams Director, Richard Piper sent the letter of request to general manager of the Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Kieron Edwards.
Piper said: “I write to notify you that Ross Jr has been selected in Coach Eve’s Roster of 23 players he would like invited for the game which will require him being released two days before the start of the official FIFA match window to join the training squad on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29, May 2022.”
The letter concluded: “The TTFA is kindly requesting your cooperation in releasing Ross Russell Jr to join the team for this opportunity. Thanking you in advance for your consideration and continued support.”
T&T are preparing for the CONCACAF Nation`s League group stage matches in June. They have been slotted in Group C of the B League and they will be coming up against Nicaragua, Bahamas and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Match schedule:
T&T vs St Lucia, May 30th (Training Match)
T&T vs Nicaragua, June 3 (away)
T&T vs Bahamas, June 6th (home)
T&T vs St Vincent & Grenadines, June 10 (away)
T&T vs St Vincent & Grenadines, June 13 (home)