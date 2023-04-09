Terminix La Horquetta Rangers remained unbeaten in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) with a 5-3 victory over Central FC on Saturday night.
Ataulla Guerra opened the scoring for the Rangers in the fourth minute but Central FC restored parity courtesy Keron Cummings in the 28th.
Isaiah Raymond re-established the lead for Rangers a minute later while Isaiah Lee added another in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-1.
Leslie Joel Russell added a fourth for Rangers in the 49th before Central hit back with strikes from Anslem Jackson and Kesean St Rose in the 56th and 62nd minutes, respectively. But Daniel David’s 85th minute item sealed the result in Rangers’ favour.
In other matches on Saturday, Defence Force trounced Prison FC 7-0 while Club Sando whipped W Connection 3-1 and Police FC came from a goal down to beat Cunupia FC 2-1.
TTPFL results:
Central FC 3 (Keron Cummings 28th, Anslem Jackson 56th, Kesean St Rose 62nd) vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5 (Ataulla Guerra 4th, Isaiah Raymond 29th, Isaiah Lee 45th, Leslie Joel Russell 49th, Daniel David 85th)
Prison FC 0 vs Defence Force 7 (Reon Moore 18th, 37th, Jelani Felix 21st, Brent Sam 45th, Hashim Arcia 65th 73rd, Leshawn Roberts 83rd)
Club Sando 3 (Michael Basdeo 9th, Seon Thomas 62nd, Jabari Forbes 64th) vs W Connection 1 (Dwight Pope 53rd)
Cunupia FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 37th) vs Police FC 2 (Elijah Belgrave 86th, Kareem Freitas 90th)