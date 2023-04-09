Terminix La Horquetta Rangers remained unbeaten in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) with a 5-3 victory over Central FC on Saturday night.

Ataulla Guerra opened the scoring for the Rangers in the fourth minute but Central FC restored parity courtesy Keron Cummings in the 28th.

Isaiah Raymond re-established the lead for Rangers a minute later while Isaiah Lee added another in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-1.

Leslie Joel Russell added a fourth for Rangers in the 49th before Central hit back with strikes from Anslem Jackson and Kesean St Rose in the 56th and 62nd minutes, respectively. But Daniel David’s 85th minute item sealed the result in Rangers’ favour.

In other matches on Saturday, Defence Force trounced Prison FC 7-0 while Club Sando whipped W Connection 3-1 and Police FC came from a goal down to beat Cunupia FC 2-1.

TTPFL results:

Central FC 3 (Keron Cummings 28th, Anslem Jackson 56th, Kesean St Rose 62nd) vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5 (Ataulla Guerra 4th, Isaiah Raymond 29th, Isaiah Lee 45th, Leslie Joel Russell 49th, Daniel David 85th)

Prison FC 0 vs Defence Force 7 (Reon Moore 18th, 37th, Jelani Felix 21st, Brent Sam 45th, Hashim Arcia 65th 73rd, Leshawn Roberts 83rd)

Club Sando 3 (Michael Basdeo 9th, Seon Thomas 62nd, Jabari Forbes 64th) vs W Connection 1 (Dwight Pope 53rd)

Cunupia FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 37th) vs Police FC 2 (Elijah Belgrave 86th, Kareem Freitas 90th)

CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

Kaleb Campbell struck silver for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 2 of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. Campbell cleared the bar at 1.87 metres to secure the runner-up spot in the boys’ Under-17 high jump.

There was silver too in the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet clocking 46.18 seconds.

Blackman bolsters medal haul

Top TTO youth swimmer Nikoli Blackman won two gold and two silver medals on Saturday as Trinidad and Tobago continued their strong showing at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, currently taking place in Curacao.

Historic day in ‘Catch’ tourney

TODAY in an historic day in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships.

The country’s leading junior tournament has been going on for over three decades, but today will be the first day of action ever in the girls’ 21 & under division.

Dottin outshines Matthews in Barmy Army 17-run win

Retired West Indies women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin struck a half-century and grabbed two wickets in a Player-of-the-Match performance, as she propelled Barmy Army to a 17-run victory over Hayley Matthews’ Warriors in the Fairbreak Invitational, yesterday.

Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Akil Campbell won the International Men’s UCI points race on the second night of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix at Skinner Park on Saturday.

And he followed up with another gold-medal performance, in the elimination event on yesterday’s final day, as the curtain came down at the Cycling Centre in Couva.