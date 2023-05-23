Rangers terminated

THE CHANCES of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean club tournaments have almost certainly vanished following Monday night’s dramatic collapse and 5-2 defeat to Police FC at their La Horquetta stronghold.
An increasingly disappointing season got even worse for Rangers when, in a bad-tempered rescheduled match, the star-studded East giants had both defender Jevon Morris and striker Kadeem Corbin sent off and lost a 2-1 first-half lead against the “Lawmen.”
The new CONCACAF club classification rates star-studded Rangers as the number one football club in T&T. But they have now lost four times this season, going down to leaders AC Port of Spain (2-1), Defence Force (1-0), Morvant Caledonia United (3-2) and now Police FC (5-2), while also dropping points against Club Sando (4-4).
None of their victors had the benefit of Rangers’ successful Caribbean tour. The club defeated the senior men’s national teams of St Lucia and St Vincent & the Grenadines then drawing with Grenada.
With two matches left before the teams to represent T&T in Caribbean competition are chosen, Rangers cannot catch either AC Port of Spain or Club Sando, while Defence Force need just a point from two matches to assure themselves of at least being the third team.
The bottom fell out for Rangers at a sodden Phase 2. Stuttering to find their best form themselves, Police, trailing 2-1 at the half, smelt blood after defender Morris was ejected near half-time and then Corbin was also ejected.
Rangers were left at a disadvantage and suffered police “abuse,” conceding four second-half goals.
Kareem “Scooby” Freitas (29th) gave Police a 1-0 lead, but just two minutes later Isaiah Lee (31st) levelled for Rangers while Corbin (39th) helped the home team edge ahead just six minutes to half-time.
Police retook the lead within a two-minute second-half spell, through goals from Jabari Mitchell (50th) and Kadeem Hutchinson (52nd). And after Corbin was given his marching orders, veteran Josimar Belgrave (84th) got another goal late in the match for Police. La Horquetta was stunned.
UPCOMING MATCHES:
Tomorrow
Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium
4 p.m. TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO vs DEFENCE FORCE FC
Venue — Ato Boldon Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz
5 p.m. SAN JUAN JABLOTEH vs W CONNECTION
Venue — Police Barracks, St James
5 p.m. TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs CUNUPIA FC
7.15 p.m. MORVANT CALEDONIA AIA vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC
Venue — Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground
5 p.m. POLICE FC vs PRISON SERVICE FC
7.15 p.m. AC PoS FC vs CENTRAL FC
TTPFL RESULTS:
Monday
Police FC 5 Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2
Sunday
Tiger Tanks Club Sando 2 W Connection 1
Point Fortin Civic 3 San Juan Jabloteh 2