Joshua Alexander scored the lone item to power Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Love and Life in the final of the Football 7s tournament at the Beetham Gardens Recreation Ground. The tournament featured 14 teams from the Laventille and Beetham community as well as Port of Spain and Environs and the East West Corridor over the past six weeks. It was sponsored by the Miscellaneous Group and co-hosted by the Beetham Gardens Sporting Academy and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)
Rangers took home the $8,000 first prize as they held off a stiff challenge from Love and Life before an appreciate crowd of around 500 spectators at the Beetham venue. Isaiah Leacock of Love & Life took home the $1000 and a Trophy Most Goals Award while Alexander was took away the “MVP” award of $1000 and a trophy. Love & Life received $4,000 for their runners up finish and First Touch captured the third place $2,000 prize money.
In attendance was Minister of National Security and Member of Parliament for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds, former Trinidad and Tobago senior team captain Khaleem Hyland and Miscellaneous Group CEO Sham Mohammed.
Hinds commended the efforts of the organisers and participants.
“I am very happy to know that this has been organised by the community and supported by Miscellaneous. We have naturally so a lot of talent in this country and most of the talent you will find in communities like these. Laventille produced all kinds of top-level talent in cricket, basketball, football. in all aspects of human endeavour,” Hinds said as he viewed the action.
Albert Sprott, representative of the Beetham Gardens Sporting Academy, echoed similar sentiments.
“I took the opportunity to run this tournament with the help of the people in the community and of course Mr Sham Mohammed who came together with me to host this very successful event. Definitely this is good for community building. There were so many teams from Beetham and environs, Sea Lots, Belmont, Morvant and as far as Tunapuna. You look around and see so many people involved in terms of providing support which makes it so interesting to have teams coming into our community.
“People view our community with a bad stigma and therefore this is so important to show people that we can have an incident-free tournament right here in Beetham,” Sprott stated.
Shaun Fuentes, representative of Miscellaneous and Pushing Limits said the group’s intention was to continue supporting these type of community building initiatives.
Vision United topped the Kareem Charles tournament table with 24 points from eight matches and later defeated B-Boys 2-1 in a final playoff to walk away with the $12,000 Winners cheque. B-Boys received $7,000 for their efforts in placing second in the final that took place on June 12 at Sogren Trace.