Raphael Ali is North Zone’s best cricketer

Raphael Ali was named the North Zone Cricket Council’s Cricketer of the Year at Monday’s prize-giving ceremony at the Barataria Community Centre.

Ali, playing for the Invincible team, scored a total of 134 runs in the Zone’s T20 and 40-over competitions and also took 18 wickets with best figures of seven for 33.

Also making the list of the five Cricketers of the Year were Nicholas Jagmohan of Police, Rishi Mannah of Pole 9, Imran Hosein of Police and Sameer Ali of Savannah Boys.

Jagmohan scored 287 runs in all matches, including an unbeaten 118 in the 40-over competition against Glenora Sports Club.

Mannah scored 269 runs and took four wickets, while Hosein scored 263 runs, including 121 not out in the 40-over competition against Invincible in the semi-finals.

Sameer Ali also distinguished himself with 216 runs and six wickets for Savannah Boys who were joint winners of T20 competition with Santa Cruz.

