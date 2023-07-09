Rare double for Charles at Junior Champs

Dorian Charles

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago’s Dorian Charles, left, celebrates his Boys’ Under-20 javelin silver at the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, last April. Bahamian Kaden Cartwright, centre, struck gold, while Grenadian Cameron Thomas bagged bronze. —Photo: PAUL VOISIN

Dorian Charles struck gold in the boys’ Under-20 400 metres hurdles on day two of the NGC/Republic Bank NAAATT Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

The Point Fortin New Jets athlete clocked 53.92 seconds for a huge cushion on Memphis Pioneers athlete Emmanuel Samuel, the silver medallist in 57.55.

With the one-lap hurdles triumph, Jamaica-based Charles completed a rare double. On day one, he won the Under-20 javelin.

Kyrell Thomas topped the boys’U-20 200m final, yesterday. The Cougars athlete stopped the clock at a wind-assisted 21.63 seconds to finish ahead of Simplex’s McKale Mohammed (21.87) and Concorde’s Jeremiah Dickson (22.09).

Keone John looked to be in contention in the first half of the race. The Memphis athlete, however, pulled up injured coming off the turn and did not finish. Another Memphis sprinter, Dylan Gaines was on fire in the preliminaries, winning heat four in 21.17 seconds to lead all qualifiers into the final. Gaines, though, did not face the starter in the championship race.

Karessa Kirton grabbed gold in the girls’ U-20 200m, crossing the line in 24.74 seconds. Reneisha Andrews, of Cougars picked up silver in 24.82, with bronze going to Abilene’s Kadija Pickering (25.25).

Simplex sprinter Kaziah Peters was the class of the girls’ U-18 200m field, getting home in 24.22 seconds. The boys’ U-18 half-lap crown went to Cougars athlete Khadeem Ryan in 21.90.

Jonas Guytan, also of Cougars, won the boys’ U-15 200m final in a wind-aided 22.90 seconds to complete the sprint double. Zenith’s Xaiah Tobias clocked 25.69 to capture the girls’ U-15 200m title.

Boys’ U-20 400m champion Stefan Camejo was also victorious in the 800, completing his two laps of the track in one minute, 56.69 seconds. Camejo led a Memphis sweep of the event, finishing ahead of clubmates Cyril Sumner (1:59.00) and Nathaniel Semper (2:03.53).

Kayleigh Forde added girls’ U-18 800m gold to her 1500 title, the +One A Week athlete getting home in 2:24.74. Kile Reid was victorious in the boys’ U-18 two-lap in 2:04.53.

Cougars runner Tafari Waldron dominated the boys’ U-20 5,000m field, the reigning Carifta Games champion winning in 16:01.76 to complete an impressive 1,500/5,000 double.

There was a double triumph too for +One A Week’s Omare Thompson. He was in a class of his own in the boys’ U-18 3,000m, winning in 9:30.62 to add to his 1500 success on day one.

IG Fastlane’s Jenna Thomas just got the better of her Oasics rival Keneisha Shelbourne in the girls’ U-18 400m hurdles. Thomas clocked 1:02.97 for the victory, forcing Shelbourne to settle for silver in 1:03.15. Shelbourne won the girls’ open triple jump with a windy 11.85m effort.

Carifta Games champion Imanni Matthew, of Kaizen Panthers, was golden in the boys’ U-18 long jump with a 7.18 metres leap. Mercury’s Jeron James threw 45.30m to win the boys’ U-20 discus. Mason Hall’s Jinelle Campbell topped the girls’ U-20 shot put with a 13.15m effort. And Concorde’s Tyrique Vincent disturbed the sand at 13.11m for gold in the boys’ U-18 triple jump.

