So is “King Leo” the GOAT? Nope, not even after his starring role in arguably the greatest World Cup football final of all.
With that elusive trophy at last in his grasp after claiming the Copa America title last year and a host of European and domestic league honours over the better part of two decades, Lionel Messi must now be indisputably the GOHT — the Greatest Of His Time.
However the mantle of Greatest Of All Time must surely still rest on the increasingly frail 82-year-old shoulders of the ailing Brazilian legend Pele. And, I might add, Argentina’s newest World Cup-winning captain still trails compatriot Diego Maradona, the temperamental genius who is no longer with us but whose unforgettable impact on the game, especially for his beloved nation, has been much of the inspiration for the new world champions in a tournament which started with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Give Jack his jacket though (or should that be his thaub, given that the tournament was played in the desert Arab nation of Qatar): Messi was outstanding yesterday, not just for the two goals scored and the cool penalty-taking in the decisive final shootout but also for the reassuring calm he brought to a squad that seemed to be forever teetering on the edge of an emotional precipice.
Picture Angel di Maria in tears after putting the finishing touch on that glorious, flowing counter-attacking move to put his side 2-0 up in the first half and it told the story of a team barely able to restrain the feelings welling up inside at the prospect of lifting the World Cup.
And on the other side of the ball, what can you say about Kylian Mbappe that will do justice to his stunning resurrection of a dying French side, and what more can a player do beyond scoring just the second hat-trick in a World Cup final in seeking to make his team the first since the Brazilians of 1962 in Chile to successfully defend the global title?
At the end of it all the pity is that it had to be decided on penalties although both teams had chances to seal victory before the end of extra-time. It wasn’t as if they were just trying to kill time to get to the spot kicks, which is why this game was he rarest of rarities: a big occasion final which exceeded all expectations with the main protagonists living up to the pre-game hype and combining with their teammates to produce a memorable, pulsating, nerve-jangling spectacle.
Just repeating the bare facts of a 3-3 scoreline after extra-time with Argentina prevailing 4-2 on penalties doesn’t even come close to doing justice to the crowning occasion of a tournament which observers much more knowledgeable and experienced than myself described as the best World Cup finals ever, even before yesterday’s finale.
If you are into World Cup football, and I fully appreciate that there are many out there who consider the whole thing an expensive, over-hyped irrelevance, there are images which stay with you, probably till your dying day.
When I first heard of Maradona’s death just over two years ago, the immediate recollection was of the celebrated “Goal of the Century” against England at the 1986 World Cup finals, but not the whole mesmerising run, just the point inside his own half when he got possession of the ball and turned away from three English players. Strange, yet who knows why the brain does these things.
For me the enduring image of yesterday’s climactic confrontation was Mbappe lashing a stunning volley past the imposing Emiliano Martinez a minute after his penalty breathed life into a game that seemed to be sauntering towards a comfortable Argentina victory at 2-0 with ten minutes to go. That wasn’t just world class. It was the confidence, no, the arrogance of youthful brilliance relishing the chance to shine on the game’s greatest stage when others with many more years of experience might be mentally contorted with anxiety.
In every which way (again, except that it had to be decided on penalties), this was the sort of spectacle which does justice to an occasion which comes around only once every four years.
Even with space running out I must acknowledge Dylan Carter’s bronze medal in the 50-metre freestyle at the World Short-Course Championships in Australia and his appearance in two other 50-metre finals. It wasn’t the golden sweep as at the World Cup series a few weeks earlier but underlines his status as a world-class competitor.
This is my final contribution in this space before taking a two-month break. Having spent so much time lamenting on various sporting issues, not least the travails of West Indies cricket, it feels like a good way to step away for a while.