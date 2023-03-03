RARING TO GO

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is set to return to international competition when he saddles up for the UCI Nations Cup event in Cairo, Egypt, from March 14-17.
In October, in preparation for the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, Paul sustained a fractured collared bone—his second such injury of this type—along with a fractured rib, injured thumb, and contusions about the body during a training session.
After a weeks-long healing process, followed by the resumption of training back in December, Paul is now confident he will be ready to pedal off later this month.
“My recovery from injury has been really successful at this point; I am really happy with my progress,” said Paul. “I’m on track to resume racing this month in Egypt. My races are scheduled for March 16 and 17. My preparations has been going good I think, I’m all set and ready to start racing again and I can’t wait to put my bike on the line again.”
The stocky sprinter admitted that the journey to full recovery has been a “challenging one mentally and physically”.
“However, going through these phases has made me much stronger in the both areas,” he told the Express.
What is your schedule likely to be this year and where are you looking to peak?
“I have a packed schedule of racing this year but my biggest targets this year will be the World Championships and the Pan American Games.
After injuries effectively shelved the back end of the 2022 season—including the World Championships and the UCI Track Champions League—the 24-year-old speed merchant from Gasparillo is looking to rebound strongly.
Prior to his season-ending injuries, the two-time First Citizens Foundation Sportsman of the Year was enjoying a rich vein of form last year, including winning the sprint and keirin titles at the UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, in the weeks before capturing a complete set of Commonwealth Games medals in Birmingham, England, by pedalling to gold (keirin), silver (sprint) and bronze (1km time trial) last August.
Days later, he rode to triple gold in each of those events at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Peru, leading Paul to be seeded number two on the UCI sprint and keirin rankings, respectively.
Paul embarked on his cycling journey in 2013 as an endurance cyclist under Elisha Green, before moving on to coach Anthony Sellier where his sprint talent was developed. He then transitioned to his maiden World Cycling Center stint under coach Scott Bugden before putting his faith into coach Erin Hartwell, under whom he experienced his first set of world-beating results.
Paul is currently back at the World Cycling Center in Switzerland under the charge of coach Craig MacLean.