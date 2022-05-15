“All venues are ready and we are raring to go.”
That was the assurance given by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath as Trinidad prepares to host the final three rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day competition, starting on Wednesday.
Trinidad will host nine matches, across three venues, from May 18 to June 4, after which one of the six franchises will be crowned champions.
The Diego Martin Sporting Complex will make its first-class debut by hosting a key clash between second place Red Force and third place Leeward Islands Hurricanes, from Wednesday, while the Queen’s Park Oval (PoS) and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, will also host matches.
Leaders Barbados Pride face Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Oval while the Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes square off at the BLCA in Tarouba, in round three.
The teams have already started arriving in Trinidad for the final phase of the tournament and Bassarath is confident that everything is in place to put on a good show.
Speaking about the newest facility in Diego Martin, Bassarath said it was great to bring cricket back into the communities and is urging fans to come out in their numbers and support the home team.
“I visited there about a month ago and I was very impressed with the facility down there. It is ideal to host first-class cricket, so we are looking forward to the first game being played down there and we know everything will be in place on Wednesday morning to start,” said Bassarath.
“Nothing is needed to be done to the venue. The venue is in perfect condition and was built and (is) well-suited for first-class cricket,” the TTCB president emphasised, adding, “The Red Force had a practice game there recently and they were happy with the facility and the team is really looking forward to playing at a community ground.
Pitch gets first-class status
“Diego Martin is a community ground and we are very happy that Cricket West Indies has granted first-class status to the ground. We have three first-class venues and we will continue to use all as often as possible but all in all the players were pleased. The pitch was good during the practice game and they are looking forward to Wednesday,” Bassarath affirmed.
In terms of the attendance, the TTCB boss is expecting people to come out in support but is urging all to act responsibly to ensure a safe environment for all. The TTCB recently held its T20 Festival at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, with the final on Saturday being well attended.
He is expecting even more persons to come out for the first-class games. “I can say that we are expecting people to turn out at the games and we will have compliance officers at the venues to make sure protocols are followed in terms of sanitisation and social distancing and wearing masks,” noted Bassarath.
“We must continue to follow the protocols. It is no longer a safe-zone scenario, so people must act responsibly. We know people were starved for live sports during the last two years, so we are looking for huge turnouts at the venues and I want to give the national community the assurance that everything will be in place to accommodate everyone safely,” he added.
“We are also appealing to everyone to adhere to the instructions that will be given at the venues so we can have a safe environment for the cricket,” Bassarath concluded.