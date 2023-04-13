RARING TO GO

With limited opportunities to play red-ball cricket this year, West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva is relishing the chance to go up against the best in the region in the upcoming Headley Weekes series which bowls off next Wednesday in Antigua.
The 24-year-old Da Silva was named
captain of Team Headley, which is one of three teams that will compete in the three-match series, the other two being Team Weekes led by Dominica’s Alick Athanaze and the West Indies Academy featuring T&T players Joshua James and Keagan Simmons.
The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force player, Da Silva confirmed that he has fully recovered from a finger injury that he
sustained in the final match of the West
Indies Championship and is eager to get some scores under his belt ahead of the two-Test series against India which takes place in the Caribbean in July and August.
“I feel pretty good in terms of my
fitness,” Da Silva told the Express yesterday.
“Since I injured my finger in the last
four-day game for Trinidad, I had some time to work on my running and overall fitness. That feels pretty good,” he continued.
“Form-wise, I have started back batting a couple of days now after being given the all-clear by the physio so I am feeling
pretty good. I just probably need a few more net sessions to face some more bowlers to
really get my rhythm going but I am sure I will be ready in time for the Headley Weekes series next week,” the right-handed batter added.
Da Silva was in decent form with the bat during the West Indies Test series in
Zimbabwe and South Africa and got a couple of starts for the Red Force, hitting 32 and 21 against Barbados and 39 against Jamaica in the West Indies Championship before
injuring his finger.
Having played only two matches in the West Indies Championship, Da Silva said the upcoming series will be vital in terms of getting some much-needed match practice ahead of the next international outing.
The series features the top performers of the recent West Indies Championship, and Da Silva is expecting a competitive contest with players vying to catch the eye of the West Indies selectors ahead of the India
series.
“I am just happy to be playing more cricket. We only have six Tests this year…so there is not a lot of Test cricket on the calendar so I am just happy to play some more red-ball cricket,” said Da Silva.
“I also have the opportunity to captain the team as well which is always an honour and I am just happy to get that experience. I am just looking forward to playing this series with these guys. Obviously, I have played against everybody in the regional competition but for the best to play some competitive first-class cricket will be really good for all the boys,” he added.
Asked about the squad he will be leading in the series, Da Silva said: “I feel good about the team I have.
“I’ve been looking through the team and looking at different combinations, and with Darren Bravo and Anderson Phillip there, I am pretty familiar with them so it feels good to have them in the team. We have some good players like Shayne Mosely and Akeem Jordan just to name a few so I think it is going to be a pretty competitive series and I am really looking forward to leading this group of guys,” he concluded.