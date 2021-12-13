RAJENDRA Maharajh’s amazing season ended in the best possible fashion on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After most of his success came in North America, the owner of Raroma Stable captured his country’s most prestigious race, the Trinidad Derby Stakes, for the first time.
And what had to make the victory in the Carib Brewery Limited-sponsored contest even more special was the fact that Stroke Of Luck was a horse Maharajh bred himself.
The son of J’Ouvert had never won a race before the $75,000 contest and became the first maiden to win the Derby since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
Still, Stroke Of Luck, runner-up in three of his previous six career outings, was the 2/1 second favourite after placing second to Just Exhale in the Guineas a month earlier.
The dark bay colt turned the tables — by about two lengths — this time, while Guineas fourth Patta Patta was third and Soca Symphony, a winner of all four previous career starts, occupied the final position on the board in the 2,000-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
Stroke Of Luck’s victory put the icing on a dream season for Maharaj, whose Munnyfor Ro is the favourite to capture the award for Champion Three-Year-old Filly in Canada. The daughter of Munnings competed in two of the three legs of the Canadian Triple Tiara (fillies Triple Crown) and won them both at Woodbine Racecourse.
Munnyfor Ro then went on to make it a hat-trick of stakes victories over her fellow fillies by taking the Can$125,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes last month.
After she began the “Triple Tiara” with victory in the Can$500,000 Canadian Oaks, Maharajh and trainer Kevin Attard decided to skip the second leg in favour of the country’s most prestigious race, and she was far from disgraced in her fourth-place effort against “the boys” in the Can$1 million Queen’s Plate a three weeks later on August 22.
Munnyfor Ro was next seen six weeks later when she showed her class and versatility to win the Can$250,000 Wonder Stakes, final leg of the “Tiara” on turf.
Before Saturday, Raroma’s biggest victory at home was with Crime Of Passion in the 2013 and 14 editions of the country’s most prestigious sprint race, the Stewards Cup.
With Stroke Of Luck’s victory in the 91st edition of the Derby, John O’Brien passed the legendary Eric “Colt” Durant and is now the most successful trainer in the history of the Derby with nine winners.
Thirteen years before he saddled his first, Groomsman in 1999, the former national squash player had won the race as an owner to complete the Triple Crown with Sky Rocket.
O’Brien accomplished the remarkable feat (Triple Crown) as a trainer for the second time last year with a horse he co-owns, Wise Guy, six years after Momentum had also won the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Derby to sweep the prestigious series. His first two Derby winners were for owner Alwin Poon Tip as Millenium Reign came in 2002, three years after Groomsman.
Sweet Revenge (’07), four-time Horse of the Year Bruceontheloose (’09), War Maker (’15) and Leading Lady, his only filly to do trick in ’17), are O’Brien’s other Derby winners. Six-time champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh rode his second Derby winner, seven years after his success aboard Momentum.
The 13th and final round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season will take place on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday.