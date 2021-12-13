CLASSIC SUCCESS: A jubilant Rajendra Maharajh, left, and Vaughn Welch escort Stoke Of Luck, with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh up, to winners’ enclosure after the John O’Brien trainee won the Carib Brewery Trinidad Derby Stakes at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, last Saturday. Owner Maharaj also bred the colt, who became the first maiden to win the Grade One, 2,000-metre contest for West Indian-bred three-year-olds, since the sport was centralised in 1994. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK