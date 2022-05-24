RBC cash will be going to the winners of the 2022 RBC West Penn Community Youth Football League, whose 2022 season kicks off on June 18 and concludes on September 3.
The champions’ prize of $15,000 will be paid courtesy Royal Bank Caribbean (RBC). The financial organisation will also sponsor the other team prizes. The second placed team will receive $10,000 and third and fourth will earn $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.
Teams finishing 5th-8th will each receive $1,000.
Individual prizes will also be given out, courtesy of the Unit Trust Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago. The Most valuable Player will receive a prize of 3,000 units; the top goal-keeper gets 1,000 units and the golden boot winner will earn 1,500 units.
The 2022 version will cater for Under-20 footballers, with the inclusion of three Under-23 players. The competition will see 32 teams playing in eight zones, and following a round robin play, the top two in each zone will advance to the knockout phase.