‘RBC’ double crowns for Bain and Hills

MAKEDA BAIN and Josiah Hills captured two singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park.
After cruising past Jaysean Wells 4-0, 4-2 in the Under-14 final the day before, Hills took down Jaylon Champan 6-1, 6-3 for the Under-16 crown when the curtain came down on the seven-day tournament, yesterday.
It was the third singles crown of the season for the most promising young male from the sister isle, who captured the Under-14 title in the Catch National Junior Championships in April and Sagicor Junior Tournament a few weeks ago.
Fellow former national Under-10 champ Bain lifted both girls’ equivalent trophies yesterday.
After being triumphant in the last two competitions in Trinidad – Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament and “Sagicor” – the overwhelming favourite completed an Under-14 hat-trick in magnificent fashion by overwhelming Naomi Mohammed 4-0, 4-0 in the final.
However, Bain had received help from her opponent earlier in the day as Shiloh Walker had served for the Under-16 title at 5-4 in the second set, but failed to get the job done and ended up losing 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
The Trinidadian, who is playing by far the best tournament of her life, also reached the under-18 final, and was far from disgraced in her 6-2, 6-4 defeat yesterday at the hands of “Sagicor” champ Charlotte Ready.
The Ready twins were expected to sweep the eldest age group and Nicholas, runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships in April, did his part with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jaylon Chapman the day before for the boys’ crown.