‘RBC’ double crowns for Bain and Hills

MAKEDA BAIN and Josiah Hills captured two singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park.

After cruising past Jaysean Wells 4-0, 4-2 in the Under-14 final the day before, Hills took down Jaylon Champan 6-1, 6-3 for the Under-16 crown when the curtain came down on the seven-day tournament, yesterday.

It was the third singles crown of the season for the most promising young male from the sister isle, who captured the Under-14 title in the Catch National Junior Championships in April and Sagicor Junior Tournament a few weeks ago.

Fellow former national Under-10 champ Bain lifted both girls’ equivalent trophies yesterday.

After being triumphant in the last two competitions in Trinidad – Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament and “Sagicor” – the overwhelming favourite completed an Under-14 hat-trick in magnificent fashion by overwhelming Naomi Mohammed 4-0, 4-0 in the final.

However, Bain had received help from her opponent earlier in the day as Shiloh Walker had served for the Under-16 title at 5-4 in the second set, but failed to get the job done and ended up losing 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

The Trinidadian, who is playing by far the best tournament of her life, also reached the under-18 final, and was far from disgraced in her 6-2, 6-4 defeat yesterday at the hands of “Sagicor” champ Charlotte Ready.

The Ready twins were expected to sweep the eldest age group and Nicholas, runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships in April, did his part with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jaylon Chapman the day before for the boys’ crown.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imanni Matthew

Imanni Matthew

In the realm of youth sports, where young talents shine and dreams take flight, one young To…

SERIES ON THE LINE

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said his side was obviously disappointed with the way they played in the first One-day International against India on Thursday in Barbados.

T&T women into 8th straight CAZOVA final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s women came from behind twice last night in Suriname to reach the final of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, for the eighth time in succession.

‘RBC’ double crowns for Bain and Hills

MAKEDA BAIN and Josiah Hills captured two singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park.

After cruising past Jaysean Wells 4-0, 4-2 in the Under-14 final the day before, Hills took down Jaylon Champan 6-1, 6-3 for the Under-16 crown when the curtain came down on the seven-day tournament, yesterday.

Another tough day for Carter at FINA ‘Worlds’

Another tough day for Carter at FINA ‘Worlds’

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top swimmer Dylan Carter has a final chance to impact the 2023 FINA World Aquatics Championship, when he contests the 50-metre backstroke event.

After press time, the 27-year-old was scheduled to compete in heat three, swimming out of lane four, at around 10 o’clock last night.