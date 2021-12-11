AFTER more than 25 consecutive years, the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament will not take place this season.
The final competition on the calendar was supposed to get going yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, but has been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With cases of the virus higher than ever over of late, Jean Merry and her team decided that “it was the obvious decision to push back the tournament.”
The former top player and long-time director of Tennis Patrons Academy is hoping that the cases would decline sufficiently for the competition to take place either late next month or in February.
After the first shutdown lasted seven months last year, another five months (from late April until late September) have been lost in the sport this season because of the pandemic.
The Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in late October and the RBC tournament, around this time, were the only national junior events staged in the country last year.
The Catch National Junior Championships in April and “Lease” were the only ones contested this season.
The only national senior tournament to take place was the singles events of the Tranquillity Open Tournament in January.
There have been three club competitions—East Zone Classified Tournament, Chetwynd Club Tournament and Duke’s Academy Tournament – in Trinidad and another leg of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament in Tobago.
And Tennis Patrons have staged three UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) events at Country Club.
UTR is a recently-introduced international tennis rating system that connects millions of players around the world and presently almost two and a half million players from over 200 countries possess a ranking.
Patrons partnered with Universal Tennis a couple months ago and are now authorised to host UTR tournaments in this country until September.
The next edition of the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament would be the 45th.