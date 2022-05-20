RBC youth tourney kicks off June 18

THE RBC-sponsored Youth Community 2022 football programme returns with an exciting island wide tournament concept.
The tournament will cater for Under-20 players with the inclusion of three Under-23 players and is scheduled to commence on June 18 and conclude on September 3.
The league opens with a 1 p.m. parade of team at the Diego Martin Regional Sporting Complex. followed by a 4 p.m. clash between St Lucien/Valley United and Carenage United. Two hours later, Simeon Road United will take on North Coast United.
Just over $40,000 in prizes, sponsored by the Unit Trust Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, is up for grabs. The champions team receives a first prize of $15,000 in units, while second to fourth receive $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 in units respectively.
The teams finishing 5th-8th will each receive $1,000 units. There are also individual prizes for the Most valuable Player ($3,000 units), top goal-keeper ($1,500) and top goal-scorer ($1,000). Matches will be played across the country. Group A is based in North Trinidad and will consist of Carenage United, Northcoast Utd, St. Lucien/Valley and Simeon Road.
Group B is based in South and consist of Guapo Uprising Youths, Made in La Brea, Deportivo PF Mahaica and Techier Youth Stars. Group C consist of Barataria United, La Canoa/Bourg Mulatresse Utd, St. Joseph Utd and Santa Cruz Utd, and is based in East Trinidad, while Fyzabad, Marabella, Gasparillo, Embacadmake up a South-central Group D.
Arima AS, Malabar AS, Trinicity AS and Tunapuna AS comprise another East group (Group E), while Central Lions, Cunupia Utd, Enterprise Utd and Latchu Trace Utd comprise Group H, which will be based in central Trinidad.
A key criteria for participating is that players and their supporting staff must be community-based and reside within a 10-mile radius of the community they represent. All preliminary games will take place in the respective community grounds which will encourage fans to come out and support their teams helping them to create sustainable fund-raising opportunities.