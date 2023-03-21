Re-shaped Red Force aim for first victory

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit is backing his players to step up in the final two games of the season as they chase a top-two finish in the West Indies Four-Day Championship.
The Red Force, still winless, and one-from-bottom on the standings, will take on the Barbados Pride in their penultimate match of the tournament starting today at the Queen’s Park Oval, and, Emrit said, they will be working on correcting the mistakes that contributed to their defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles last week.
Among the areas of concern is the top-order batting which has been reshuffled, with the team expected to use a brand new opening duo after dropping regular openers Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons.
Central Sports opening batter Kamil Pooran has received a maiden call-up to the T&T red-ball side, while Clarke Road United opener Vikash Mohan could also be in line to start the innings for the hosts.
Emrit also noted that, “our catching has been our downfall this season.”
He continued: “We have dropped crucial catches in every innings so far and that is a bit of a concern as well. So, if we can get everything right in these two games, I still think we can finish in the top two.
“There is a lot we can do in terms of fielding drills and catching drills but, at the end of the day, it is up to the individuals when they go out there to do the job. I think the guys are good enough and, mentally, I think they are in a good place to get the job done. I still think there is a good possibility to finish in the top two.”
Red Force head coach David Furlonge, who was under the weather last week, is back at the helm for the fourth-round encounter.
Meanwhile, West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva also returned to the T&T side following the two-Test series in South Africa and is expected to add some stability to the batting line-up that also includes in-form skipper Darren Bravo who has scored two centuries and a 95 so far this season.
“It is always nice to play at home so I am just happy to be back,” said Da Silva.
Speaking about his stint with the West Indies on tour in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Da Silva said he had a really good time with the gloves.
“I got the joint world record and seven dismissals in an innings was a great accomplishment for myself and it shows the hard work I’ve put in with the gloves. I didn’t do as much as I would have liked with the bat but I really felt comfortable with my game and I am in a good head space. It is just about trying to figure out the ways to score runs and how I am going to score runs.
Looking ahead to the match against Barbados, Da Silva said: “I am coming back home now to just kind of put what I learned out there and bring it back and try and help the boys in Trinidad as much as possible.
“I am just taking it game by game and ball by ball. I am just trying to spend time in the middle and get some runs under my belt and help the team as much as possible. For me, it is about the team’s goals and once I do my job, it will help the team so that is what I want to do.”
In terms of the advice he would give to his teammates, Da Silva said: “Just stick to the basics.”
“You see it all the time at the higher level. Everybody just sticks to the basics and do what they were taught from young. We complicate the game a little too much, so just stick to what you know and do what works for you. Don’t try to play outside your comfort zone and have fun and enjoy the game,” he concluded.
Red Force squad:
Darren Bravo (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Vikash Mohan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie.