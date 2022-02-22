Looks can deceive for sure. Not every smile is a true one. Performers know how to play up to the camera; how to send the message they want to send.
Nicholas Pooran spends most of his time as a professional cricketer in front of the lens. But he does not seem the make believe type.
His eyes tell stories that are genuine. Triumph, determination, disappointment and despair all shine through his pupils. And right now, another emotion can be added to that list - vindication.
The sample size is small, just three games, but Pooran’s batting in the T20 series against India was a refreshing change from what has become the norm for West Indian batters.
While the Windies failed to win any of the three matches against an Indian side also in transition, Pooran scored solidly in every match -61, 62 and 61. It would have disappointed the WI vice-captain that none of those innings was able to deliver a victory for the team.
But as he now gets ready for another season in the Indian Premier League with his new team Sunrisers Hyderabad, the left-hander has something to build on going forward.
West Indies cricket needs this to be a start of something better for Pooran.
The selectors have invested time and much hope in a batter whose strokeplay has been striking ever since he blasted onto the scene as a teenager in the Caribbean Premier League.
Giving him the vice-captaincy is an indication that Pooran is being seen as a permanent leader of the international team in the future. So any sign of him maturing as a cricketer will be welcomed.
But what may have accounted for Pooran’s succession of good scores in India? Was that series a one-off?
I decided to pick the brains of former Red Force selector and Windies player Tony Gray.
“His practice methods would have changed,” ‘T-Gray’ surmises. “Also, he’s accustomed playing in India against bowlers he would have come up against in the IPL. He understands the pitches and the type of bowlers he will come up against and he has something to prove. He’s just gotten a big contract. He’s highly motivated and he has the responsibility now as West Indies vice-captain.”
All of that sounds plausible and Gray mentions something else that could point to more runs for Pooran in the future.
“He’s a lot more thoughtful now,” he reckons.
“There is a misconception that if you are playing T20, you have to practise T20 shots. If you have an array of shots, you don’t need to practise that; you need to practise game awareness skills, What Nicholas Pooran has done is that he has been able to go through periods of temptation. In the past he would have got out at long-on and deep midwicket, being unable to control his aggressive approach, but now you have seen him pass the hurdles of 25, 26 runs because he his able to control himself and bat with more thoughtfulness.”
As noted before, three games is not much to say for sure that Pooran has entered a new phase of his career. But a body can live in hope.
In the case of Anderson Phillip though, the signs are more clear-cut.
His selection for the first Test against England is reward for a string of impressive performances stretching back to the 2020 season. And already in 2022, Phillip has laid down a marker, producing some compelling spells, moving the ball both ways at good pace and with a line of attack that has brought him a tournament-leading 12 wickets after two rounds.
Already with a reputation as a hard worker, Phillip is just beginning to get the reward for his hours of sweat and perseverance despite an injury setback in 2020 and the tragic death of his brother last year.
In him and Jayden Seales, the Windies have two bowlers who can beat the bat without the need for special assistance from the pitch; quick bowlers who can potentially take over the reigns of the attack from Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.
Lately, there have also been signs that Alzarri Joseph - another one in whom the West Indies have invested much time and hope - may also be stepping into a higher gear as a fast bowler.
The series against England will provide him with the chance to prove this.
So here, readers, is a small collection of players to keep your eyes on.
Maybe what you see now is evidence of what you are going to get more often than not, in the years ahead.
