A TOP Under-12 player almost beat the overwhelming favourite for the title in the first women’s event of the OMADA Center – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Series Sunday night at Shaw Park, Tobago.
Makeda Bain, who captured the 12 & under crown in the RBC Junior Tournament in December, gave 18 & under winner Charlotte Ready all she could handle in the final before just being nosed out 6-1, 5-7, 10/8.
Akiel Duke, playing in this series for the first time, did not even have to pick up a racquet in the men’s final as Vaughn Wilson had sustained a foot injury during his semifinal victory over Keshan Moonasar and was not able to answer the bell.
The two-time national champion had captured the title in his last four tournaments, beginning with two editions of this competition in 2020.
Wilson then defeated Duke for his first Tranquillity Open crown to begin the following season, and just got the better when they two squared off in the final of the Duke’s Academy Tournament last April to complete the beaver-trick.
Duke had reached the final with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Nabeel Mohammed and the struggles continued for the top-ranked national champ when he went down to Moonasar (8-4) for the very first time on Sunday night for third place.
Bain, the 2021 national Under-10 champ, had stunned Christina Hills, one of the country’s leading 16 & under players, 6-2, 3-6, 10/7 to reach the women’s final, after overwhelming Sylvester siblings, Cherdine and Charde, by the same 6-1, 6-0 score in her other matches in Group II.
Ready had taken down Smith sisters, Shaina (6-3, 6-1) and Makayla (6-1, 6-2) and Miracle Robley 6-0, 6-3 to win the other group and book her place in the final of the three-day competition,
Like Duke, Trinidadians Moonasar and Mohammed were playing in the series for the first time