TOP Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter says if and when the Olympics is re-scheduled, he will be ready.
Currently under shelter-in-place order at his base in California, USA, one of several states on lockdown, in an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter’s daily regimen has been reduced to a minimum.
The training site for the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has moved from the closed University of Southern California (USC) multi-pool facility, to his apartment complex’s small, backyard pool.
Fitted with a power rack — a weighted pulley device with a belt attached to the swimmer’s waist that is anchored on the deck -- that pool has become his training site by circumstance.
“I think that the global situation is very complex and you have to be sensitive, as this has affected everyone in some way,” Carter, the 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist in the 100m backstroke, said. “As an athlete, I hope that the Games will continue on schedule and I agree that there is still time to make a decision. If we all respond aggressively, hopefully the situation will be very different in a couple of months.”
With the IOC president Thomas Bach signalling to athletes in a letter on Sunday that their health and safety is paramount, and with Japan officials indicating an interest in postponing the Olympics to next year, that scenario now appears likely.
Carter, who attained an Olympic A standard in the Men’s 100m freestyle at last year’s FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, had considered returning home before the Government’s closure of the borders that were enacted midnight Sunday. But after understanding that would trigger an automatic 14-day self quarantine, he decided otherwise.
“That wouldn’t be any better than my situation here in the US. I can only do the best I can and control the controllable factors. Many other athletes are in the same boat. Luckily I know how to jump rope,” the 24-year-old joked. He can also do push-ups, an activity he has undertaken with swimmers and athletes from several disciplines and other nationalities as part of a viral internet challenge that popped up during this COVID-19 pandemic.
But with pressure mounting on the IOC from individual athletes and national Olympic committees — Norway, Canada and Australia have indicated they won’t be sending teams to the Olympics this summer and appealed for the Games’ postponement — Carter said it would take some refocusing.
But athletes, whose dream it has been to represent their countries at the globe’s most important competition, will make the adjustments.
“I wouldn’t mind if the Games were postponed a few months...at the end of the day it’s an issue of health and safety that is larger than the Olympics. A full year will be a tougher pill to swallow, but adaptability is an invaluable trait at times like these, so I’ll be ready for the Games whenever they happen!”