READY FOR MORE

“He will become the world record holder soon!”
Coach Dexter Browne was a happy man on Monday as he watched Dylan Carter break another national record to clinch an historic silver medal at the FINA World Short Course (25 metres) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
In his final competitive outing for the year, the 25-year-old Carter left it all in the pool, clocking 21.98 seconds. It was a new personal best, a new national mark and one that makes him the first T&T swimmer to dip under the 22-second barrier in the event.
“He was a great joy to work with and is a super ambassador of the Sport and his country -- a great gift to the nation at just the right time of the year!” Browne, one of two national coaches at the meet, told the Express yesterday, noting that more records could be broken in the near future.
“We had a goal of going below 22 seconds and he did, with a second-place time if 21.9 which incidentally is the fourth-fastest time in history for that event and of course a new national record,” Browne pointed out.
“I was extremely pleased with the outcome. Dylan and I think like warriors so of course we always go for gold but the silver felt really good and was a great way for him to end his 2021 season,” he added.
Browne said he is excited by Carter’s performances so far and also excited about possibly teaming up with the ‘Soca Sprinter’ again in 2022.
“He (Carter) came second to the world record-holder (Nicholas Santos) who specialises in that event and little else, so Dylan breaking records in both the 100 and 50 ‘fly’ is a marvel in itself,” Browned raved. “It speaks to the depth of his talents -- aerobically and anaerobically!”
Browne teamed up with Carter earlier this year to help him prepare for the International Swimming League (ISL) and the World Short Course meet. Browne had begun working with Carter for just about four weeks ahead of the ISL.
“Team Carter and I have had preliminary discussions about the upcoming Commonwealth Games, so hopefully it will happen again. We have very good chemistry and what I did not know before, I know now, so we are excited about that possibility and perhaps more,” he concluded.
Carter’s silver was T&T’s third medal (two bronze, one silver) in the history of the World Short Course and the best finish by a T&T athlete at the World Championship. T&T’s previous best were bronze by George Bovell in the 100m individual medley in 2012 and bronze by Carter in the 50m butterfly in 2018.