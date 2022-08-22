READY TO BOUNCE BACK

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) enter the 2022 season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a new coach who expects his new team to bounce back from an off year in 2021 and for some of its young talent to fulfil their potential.
Speaking in the round of virtual media sessions ahead of the new CPL season yesterday, Abhishek Nayar said 2021, when then defending champions TKR failed to reach the final, “wasn’t a season that went to our expectations”.
However, Nayar, previously an assistant coach with TKR’s Indian Premier League sister team Kolkata Knight Riders, expects different results this season. “We’ve always bounced back from such a season,” he said.
Nayar, who takes over from Imran Jan, will inherit a squad that has been significantly strengthened by the additions of T20 stars Nicholas Pooran from the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Andre “Dre Russ” Russell from the Jamaica Tallawahs. “In terms of what we have this season, we’ve got a stronger unit,” Nayar noted.
“Nicholas Pooran obviously strengthens our batting a lot.” He added of explosive all-rounder Russell: “It’s always good to have someone like that in the team, just adding power to the likes of Polly (Kieron Pollard) and Pooran to our side. We’ve always believed in having a side with a lot of power in terms of batting.”
The new TKR coach added that Russell’s bowling also adds “a lot more value and a different dimension to the way we set our team up…Russ gives us a lot of flexibility with what we want to do as a side.”
Nayar said TKR had “a pretty balanced side for all conditions.” And he also stressed that his side would be banking on a stable first eleven.
“Unless something goes drastically wrong, we are a team that tries to stick to those combinations and we don’t enjoy making too many changes. We try to play a certain brand of cricket with same specific players and we totally believe our players are capable enough to adapt and achieve success in every condition.”
Besides the proven winners, coach Nayar is also keen to help some of TKR’s budding stars take a step forward. “I think in terms of the younger players Tion (Webster) is someone I’m really looking forward to…getting him to achieve the potential that we feel he possesses,” Nayar said, while also noting that, “Anderson Phillip, he’s no longer a youngster but he’s someone who’s played for West Indies, who’s been with us for a long time. He’s someone that I’m looking forward to working with.”
The 2022 season will be a packed one for Nayar and TKR since the men’s team will be taking part in the traditional T20 series in addition to the new 6IXTY competition that gets going at Warner Park in St Kitts, tomorrow.
TKR will open their SKYEXCH 6IXTY campaign against the Barbados Royals at 5.30 on Thursday. However, their women’s team led by Deandra Dottin will play twice tomorrow against the Royals (10 a.m.) and the Guyana Amazon Warriors (12.30 p.m.). The CPL begins next Thursday when TKR square off against the St Lucia Kings at Warner Park.