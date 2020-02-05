Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon said his players have already dusted themselves off after being humbled by defending champions Guyana Jaguars last week and that they are ready to fight back as they gear up to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Windsor Park, Dominica starting today.
After the 219-run loss in round three of the West Indies Championship, the Red Force coach said they would have learned an important lesson.
“We are going to be pushed and the thing is, when we are pushed, we need to get up and fight back because we are playing against some really good teams. It is a challenge but we are up for it and we are looking forward to the next game,” Dillon explained.
The Red Force are currently fourth on the six-team standings on 32.6 points while the Volcanoes are third on 32.8. The Jaguars lead the table with 44.6 points while the Barbados Pride are in second place on 44.4.
“We are looking forward to bouncing back and like I said, the teams are playing really good cricket so we know we have do what we can control well in terms of putting the ball in the right areas and staying out there batting for long periods,” Dillon said of the upcoming assignment.
The task of bouncing back with a win against the Volcanoes got a little tougher over the weekend when it was announced that Red Force skipper Darren Bravo had earned a recall to the West Indies team for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, leaving the Red Force without their top run-scorer.
Yannick Ottley was promoted to captain in Bravo’s absence while Yannic Cariah will serve as vice captain. Meanwhile, Keagan Simmons was called in to replace Bravo for the trip to Dominica.
“The mood is good,” Dillon revealed. “I would be lying if I said the loss against Guyana didn’t affect the players because it is obvious if you lose it is going to affect you but the guys look keen and they understand the importance of these two games if we are going to challenge for the trophy. So it is just to go there and execute.
I preach to the guys all the time that what we should focus on are the things we can control. We know we didn’t bat well in Guyana, there is no hiding from that. What we need to do is get back on our feet and put in some good performances again,” the Red Force coach added.
Asked about what is being done to guard against a recurrence of the batting collapses in Guyana, which saw the Red Force being dismissed for 98 and 183, Dillon said “If they want to score runs badly enough, they will because they have all the skills. It is just for them to want it.”
“It is cricket, and guarding against that type of collapse is about reminding the guys to continue to put a high price on their wicket,” said Dillon.
One of the things he said he will be reminding his players of is the feeling they had after dominating in the first two matches of the season. “You saw the total satisfaction on their faces and how proud they were of themselves so it is just to continue to remind them of that and not let one bad game dictate the season,” Dillon added.
Squads:
T&T RED FORCE (from): Yannick Ottley (Captain), Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Joshua Da Silva, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Kissoondath Magram, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammad, Denesh Ramdin, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Daniel St Clair
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES (from): Kavem Hodge (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Andre Fletcher, Ray Jordan, Shermon Lewis, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Shane Shillingford, Devon Smith, Emmanuel Stewart, Josh Thomas