Ready to go

After months on the sideline, West Indies batsman Evin Lewis is itching to get back in the middle for the regional side early next year and admitted that he is missing the game.
Lewis, who sat out of the recent West Indies tour of New Zealand due to a knee injury he picked up during the Hero Caribbean Premier League in August and September, is close to being back to 100 per cent and eager to pick up where he left off before the Covid-19 pandemic brought all sports to a grinding halt in March.
International cricket didn’t resume until the West Indies Test tour of England in June and even then, compromises had to be made to keep the players safe.
Lewis has been in Trinidad for almost the entire year, which is something he has not been used to in recent years, and is ready to roar again.
“It has been a tough year thus far with the pandemic. Everyone wants to be out there playing cricket and providing for their families, so it has been tough on us so far but we will see how it unfolds later down the road,” Lewis said of adjusting to the new normal of living in the pandemic.
Like many others around the world, he has accepted the fact that the virus isn’t going anywhere, and having been part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team that competed in a bio-secure bubble during the Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad, the left-handed opening batsman is in a better space mentally to play in the pandemic.
“I don’t think the pandemic is something that will be gone anytime soon. How it is right now in the world, the Covid-19 pandemic is something we have to cope with and play in,” said Lewis.
“You have to be cautious but at the same time you want to get back out there playing cricket, so I am looking forward to the next tournament to be out there playing some cricket,” the 28-year-old added.
“Once selected (for the West Indies), I will definitely be there. I miss playing the game to be honest,” Lewis said.
“All these practice sessions and training and stuff can’t compare to actually playing a match and being out there in the middle. As a cricketer you want to be out there playing cricket; that is the most important thing. You don’t want to be home watching cricket or just training and you can’t play in a tournament, so I am just looking forward to the next tournament,” he added.
Lewis’ last international appearance for the West Indies came against Ireland in January when he earned the Player of the Series award as the Windies swept aside the visitors 3-0 in the One-Day Internationals before coming from behind to draw the three-match T20I series 1-1.
That series was the highlight of the year for Lewis, who was looking to build on those performances before he was dropped from the side for the following tour of Sri Lanka after coming up short in a West Indies fitness test.
“I started off well against Ireland, averaging probably 100 (104) in the ODIs and I got some good scores in the T20Is but unfortunately we didn’t have much cricket to play after that,” Lewis recalled.
“For me it was probably only the CPL and that was it really. But starting the year with some good scores actually built up my confidence and the tour against Ireland would have to be the highlight of the year for me,” he added.
Since then, Lewis has been working on his fitness, first on his own during the early stages of the pandemic, and now with the Red Force team preparing for the Super50.
But all those months out of the game have reignited Lewis’s passion for the game and although he admitted that he is still working his way back to being 100 per cent, he is already feeling a lot fitter and stronger and is expecting to get back to his best by the end of 2020.
“My injury was the main reason why I didn’t go to New Zealand,” he continued. “I actually picked up that injury during the CPL and even after the CPL it was still giving me some trouble, so I thought I would take a little more time and work on it until I get fully fit so I will be able to play in the next tournament.
“I was training on my own before CPL and after that tournament I have been training with the Red Force and also doing therapy on my left knee, so I feel a bit more comfortable now... hopefully everything will be fine and I will be 100 per cent fit and ready to be out there and roaring again,” he ended.