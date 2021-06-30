Ready to go

ANGUS EVE went for experience when selecting his final 23-man squad for tomorrow night’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Montserrat. Eve dropped two young midfielders, 20-year-old Michael Poon-Angeron and 17-year-old Molik Khan, while another midfielder Joevin Jones is out through injury.
Levi Garcia (AEK Athens) and defender Sheldon Bateau (KV Melelen) are both unavailable, since their clubs are involved in a series of friendlies as preparation for the early stages of European competition. Eve revealed his final squad via a Zoom meeting at the team’s Florida hotel yesterday.
Among those picked, almost all have national team experience at the highest level. Eve also chose experience in selecting his team leaders. Saudi Arabia-based Khaleem Hyland is captain and MLS winger Kevin Molino is his vice-captain.
“I think that the combination of the squad is balanced. The guys are really rearing to go” said Eve. “The guys have been doing very well in training and I’m hoping they can take the confidence they would have had in training and exhibit it on the pitch and if they do that, then we going to score some goals.”
Eve said his team was ready despite the cancellation of Monday’s warm-up match against a Florida side. He reported the cancellation was made strictly on a medical basis, after some of the opposing players had not taken PCR tests for the Covid-19 virus.
“Primarily, the game was to get some match fitness for the locally-based players,” he said, but added that, “we had a fantastic scrimmage among the guys, and I could tell you that session was as if we were playing a competitive match.”
Eve, who has played in five Gold cups, felt his players were highly motivated after exiting World Cup qualifying in the first round earlier this month. “We didn’t qualify for the main prize that we wanted but now we have an opportunity to reboot and restart,” he said. “I think once the players go and they perform, and they put the work in and we can see a difference in the attitudes of the guys in this short space of time, that is what we are looking for.”
Eve said he will put no added pressure on his players. “Of course, we want the result,” he said. “We want to win both games and qualify for the group stage, and we think that will be success.”
Eve lamented, having to exclude Khan, who as a W Connection 15-year-old had established himself as one of the better players in the T&T Pro League before joining New York Red Bulls Academy in the United States. Poon Angeron was also a former academy player at Argentine club Atlético Banfield and played a couple of World Cup qualifiers under former coach Terry Fenwick.
Eve said such young players were the future of the national team. He felt there was no doubting Khan’s talent and used Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Theo Walcott, as examples of players who all did not make the final playing squad for their national teams when young players at tournaments. “If we could have him in this environment now, that augers well for us going forward in the future,” Eve said.
The match will be played from 9.30 p.m. (T&T time) at the Venue DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
GOLD CUP 23-MAN SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette, Nicklas Frenderup, Marvin Phillip
Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr, Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Curtis Gonzales, Neveal Hackshaw, Triston Hodge, Alvin Jones, Jelani Peters, Ross Russell Jr Jesse Williams
Midfielders: Hashim Arcia, Khaleem Hyland, Andre Fortune II, Duane Muckette
Forwards: Judah Garcia, Marcus Joseph, Isaiah Lee, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer