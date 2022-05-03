Ready to lead

Nicholas Pooran

FEELS PRIVILEGED: West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran.

“It is an honour.”

That was the sentiments expressed by newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran after it was announced that the wicket-keeper/batsman will take over the reins of the ODI and T20 teams from his mentor Kieron Pollard, who is now retired from international cricket.

Pooran recognised the importance of his new position and described his predecessors as giants of the game. “I am truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies team,” said Pooran, who is currently plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

“I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket. This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together,” Pooran added.

The left-hander will oversee the Caribbean side’s navigation of two major International Cricket Council tournaments. The 26-year-old, who has played 37 One-Day Internationals and 57 Twenty20 Internationals, replaces fellow Trinidadian Pollard who abruptly retired from international cricket last month.

Pooran will now guide West Indies in their campaigns at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and next year’s 50-overs World Cup in India, and will likely have Shai Hope as his deputy after the 28-year-old was recommended for the role as vice-captain.

“To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters,” said Pooran.

His first task will be to lead West Indies on a three-match ODI tour of the Netherlands at month’s end, followed by a similar series away to Pakistan in Rawalpindi in June.

Pooran has made a stellar start to the year in the shortest format, striking four half-centuries in eight T20 innings while averaging nearly 50. Overall, he averages 27 in T20s with a strike rate of nearly 129 and boasts an average of 40 in ODIs.

Right man for the job.

Nicholas Pooran’s appointed as captain of the West Indies white-ball teams was lauded by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge and T&T Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath who both noted the left-hander deserved to be promoted to the post vacated by fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Liverpool overcame a rocky first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 yesterday and book a spot in the Champions League final, winning the tie against their LaLiga opposition 5-2 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the match up 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg but quickly went behind after Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia pounced on Etienne Capoue’s cross-shot to give the hosts a second-leg lead.

Jamaica will have to lpull out all the stops when they face reigning champions United States in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship today at the Pan American Stadium in San Cristobal.

The Jamaicans reached the quarter-finals after they beat Cuba 4-0 in the preliminary stage of the finals on Sunday. The Reggae Girlz were a close second behind Canada in Group F and will need to rekindle some of that form when they meet the Americans.

Tobago striker Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon shone as Police FC enjoyed home advantage when outclassing AC Port of Spain 5-1 at Police Barrack on Sunday.

Youthful Central FC also enjoyed a first win of the season when beating the bottom team Morgua FC 5-2.

Marcus “Lobo” Joseph notched his 13th goal of the season when he pounced on an errant back-pass to open the scoring in Mohammedan SC’s 2-0 win over Neroca FC in India’s hero I-League Second Division.

A convincing victory and a first clean sheet after eight games for Mohammedan SC helped them overcome NEROCA FC on a rainy evening at the Naihati Stadium. Both goals were gifts from the NEROCA defence as Marcus Joseph was on the scoresheet again alongside Henry Kisekka, who scored five minutes after coming on to make his first appearance for the club.