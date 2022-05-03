Ready to lead

“It is an honour.”
That was the sentiments expressed by newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran after it was announced that the wicket-keeper/batsman will take over the reins of the ODI and T20 teams from his mentor Kieron Pollard, who is now retired from international cricket.
Pooran recognised the importance of his new position and described his predecessors as giants of the game. “I am truly honoured to be appointed captain of the West Indies team,” said Pooran, who is currently plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
“I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket. This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together,” Pooran added.
The left-hander will oversee the Caribbean side’s navigation of two major International Cricket Council tournaments. The 26-year-old, who has played 37 One-Day Internationals and 57 Twenty20 Internationals, replaces fellow Trinidadian Pollard who abruptly retired from international cricket last month.
Pooran will now guide West Indies in their campaigns at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and next year’s 50-overs World Cup in India, and will likely have Shai Hope as his deputy after the 28-year-old was recommended for the role as vice-captain.
“To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters,” said Pooran.
His first task will be to lead West Indies on a three-match ODI tour of the Netherlands at month’s end, followed by a similar series away to Pakistan in Rawalpindi in June.
Pooran has made a stellar start to the year in the shortest format, striking four half-centuries in eight T20 innings while averaging nearly 50. Overall, he averages 27 in T20s with a strike rate of nearly 129 and boasts an average of 40 in ODIs.