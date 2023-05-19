READY TO PLAY

FOR the first time in three years, former Super League clubs will be back in action following the long-awaited launch of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 competition.
While all are eager to play, a main concern of Jamerson Rigues—the newly-installed Trinidad and Tobago Super League president—is many of the former Super League clubs set to compete in the TTPFL Tier 2 competition may not be able to meet expenses throughout the season.
“Clubs have expressed that on many occasions, they are not too sure how they are going to operate,” Rigues revealed to the Express, following yesterday’s launch of the TTPFL Tier 2 competition, at the UTT’s Agora Campus, Chaguanas.
Rigues pointed out that while Police and the Defence Force teams have the support of state funding, most of the other Super League teams are struggling.
“There is a very, very serious financial challenge (for) the clubs in the Super League that do not fall under the state,” Rigues stated. “We haven’t been playing for quite some time, so therefore sponsorship, investment from companies and businesses...haven’t been there.”
At yesterday’s launch, 11 former T&T Super League clubs were given cleared licensed certificates, allowing them to participate. They are: Harlem Strikers, Defence Force, Matura Reunited, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, San Fernando Giants, Queen’s Park (QPCC), Guaya United, Police FC, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) and Tobago’s Bethel United and 1976 FC Phoenix.
“We are proud that we have 11 clubs at this juncture being able to receive their certificate to compete in Tier 2,” stated Amiel Mohammed, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) general secretary and representative of the FIFA-instituted TTFA Normalisation Committee.
TTPFL CEO Colin Wharfe effused that the Tier 1 division had surpassed expectations with regard to crowd support since its March 10 kick-off, while announcing that Tier 2 action is set to commence in a week.
Tier 2 matches will be played at community grounds, national stadia and other approved venues, but will not be streamed. Both TTPFL divisions will have a truncated, one-round season in its first year, after which a first full annual season of both Tier 1 & Tier 2 competitions will commence “likely in October 2023.” Rigues appealed to the TTFA and corporate T&T for assistance. “The Super League clubs participating in the Tier One stepped out into the arena after Covid without financial support,” he lamented. “So, we’re asking corporate T&T and the TTFA to make an extra step forward, in terms of assisting clubs to offset (their) operation and match-day expenses.”
Rique’s listed his concerns in a letter dated May 18 which was submitted to the TTFA general secretary. “The Tier 2 clubs are fearful of making commitments to members of their coaching staff, players, suppliers and other stakeholders, where certain elements of operations cannot be avoided,” Rigues’ correspondence stated.
“While the commitment to assist with ground transportation is a step in the right direction, and while we recognise your efforts to cover inter-island airfare for Tier 2 clubs, we still are a long way from the level of expenditure clubs are faced with to participate in your league,” the letter further stated.