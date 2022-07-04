Ready to rumble

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women have prepared well and are ready to hit the ground running when they square off against the Leeward Islands today in the opening round of the CWI Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship from 2.30 p.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Head coach Kelvin Williams noted that the current T&T U-19 squad is a very young team but also a very talented one with players who will serve T&T cricket, and possibly West Indies cricket, well over the next few years.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Williams said: “I quietly believe that we have a serious opportunity to defend our championship.”
Giving some details about the T&T side, Williams said the team would have come together after the 2019 tournament, which T&T won, but he also noted that due to Covid-19, no competitions were held for the past two years and at least six of the players would have moved out of the age-group.
“This team is a young one with just three players returning to the squad from the last U-19 tournament. As you know, for a length of time there was not any cricket in schools, so these girls have come straight off the sidelines and onto the field. Through a couple of screening sessions, we came up with a group of girls who we believe we should work with to select a national team from,” Williams explained.
“We had to try to put together a group of girls we can work with and because of Covid, it has been hard. These are young payers and we fully understand the situation. We had a camp that ended on Sunday and we had some decent results,” he continued.
“The captain (Shalini Samaroo) was part of the team the last time we played along with Djenaba Joseph and Shunelle Sawh. We have some good players in the team. We took them to St Vincent (on a U-19 tour over Easter) and they surprised me. We lost the first game there and then after that loss, they realised that we were in a competition and we won the next four game and they have been growing in confidence and skill and for the next two years or so these girls will be a solid part of the T&T U-19 set-up because they are quite young,” Williams concluded.
The tournament runs from today until July 13 and will feature the six regional franchise teams will be participating, as well as the USA Women’s U-19 team. Today’s schedule will also see Guyana up against Barbados at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex from 9.30 a.m. and Jamaica taking on USA at Tarouba, from 10 a.m.
At the end of the tournament, a West Indies Women’s U-19s Rising Stars squad will be selected for a proposed international U-19 series against the United States in Lauderhill, Florida, next month.
Additionally, players will be looking to put in strong performances in order to be considered for selection for the inaugural ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa, scheduled for January 2023.
Several of the franchise squads will feature players who have had experience at the senior regional or international level. Trishan Holder and Naijanni Cumberbatch recently competed for Barbados in the T20 Blaze and CG United Super50 Cup, as well as Ashmini Munisar for Guyana and Djenaba Joseph for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Windward Islands are in a unique position as two of their players have been part of the West Indies women’s senior team and ‘A’ teams in the past year. Jannellia Glasgow was a travelling reserve with the team to South Africa and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, while skipper Zaida James was a member of the West Indies women’s ‘A’ Team that hosted Pakistan women’s ‘A’ team in 2021.
CWI’s lead selector for women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said pointed out that the CWI tournament will provide an opportunity for girls to develop and showcase their skills and it will also be an important step in selecting a team for the inaugural U-19 Women’s World Cup.
“It will not only provide an opportunity for players to be part of West Indies women’s history as we prepare for the World Cup, but also present a wider pool of ‘Rising Stars’ to be developed to ensure a bright future for the senior West Indies Women’s team,” Browne-John said.
Tournament director and former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira also underscored the value of the CWI tournament. “Exposing this pool of players to the international level will feed into the senior players pool, which is currently small, ultimately leading to an improvement of competitiveness for spots on the West Indies women’s team,” Aguilleira pointed out.
“The players are excited to start competition, they’ve been very enthusiastic about the tournament. The addition of Team USA will add healthy competition for the regional teams. I am happy to see USA cricket making this investment in women’s cricket and must commend CWI for inviting them as part of their continued wider long-term strategic partnership,” she added.
SQUADS:
BARBADOS: Trishan Holder (Captain), Elecia Bowman, Eboni Brathwaite, Gleneisha Cadogan, Asabi Callender, Zaliya Campbell, Dicoreya Collymore, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Theanny Herbert-Mayers, Solange Holford, Krisanne Howell, Camia Matthew-Brome, Nia Wood.
GUYANA: Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Realeanna Grimmond, Sarah Amin, Naomi Barkoye, Melanie Dover, Niveena Ramnauth, Lavina Ragobeer, Leah Kamalall, Crystal Durant, Trisha Hardat, Lakshmi Mahadeo, Darshanie Subramanie, Jamie Campbell, Cyanna Retemiah
JAMAICA: Jaunel Deers (Captain), Brianna Plummer, Kerry-Ann Spencer, Tianna Samuels, Tasha-Gaye Gordon, Kimarie Campbell, Kate Wilmot, Kade Wilmot, Chrishana McKenzie, Breanna Gordon, Judeen Ebanks, Lena Scott, Gabrielle Bryan, Aneisha Miller.
LEEWARD ISLANDS: Latchmi Cyril (Captain), Kimberly Anthony, Shelliqua Carmichael, Berniecia Huggins, Jahzara Claxton, Trishanie Warner, Sarah Ghandeo, J’Cazenique Hodge, Carlisa Pluck, Gabrielle Harrylall, Johanna Humphreys, Ruchira Daly, Sheanna Wallace, Courtney Browne.
T&T: Shalini Samaroo, Ameila Khan, Aniaya Roberts, Arianne Neaves, Djenaba Joseph, KD Jazz Mitchell, Katrina Ruben, Kenika Cassar, Kiara Ruben, Kirah Manpaul, Maria La Foucade, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Zakiyah Harrilal.
USA: Geetika Kodali (Captain), Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Suhani Thadani, Snigdha Paul, Tya Gonsalves, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni.
WINDWARD ISLANDS: Zaida James (Captain), Selena Ross, Destiny Edward, Namiah Marcellin, Crisa Smith, Neisha Cherry, Natalia Philip. Abini St Jean, Earnisha Fontaine, Britney Pascal, Jannellia Glasgow, Shey-Ann Gaynes, Denella Creese, Nesha Alexander.
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE:
(Today)
Guyana vs Barbados at Diego Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 am
Jamaica vs USA at Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10 am
Leeward Islands vs T&T at BLCA – 2.30 pm
(Tomorrow)
Windward Islands vs USA at D/Martin Sporting Complex - 9.30 am
Leeward Islands vs Guyana at BLCA – 10 am
T&T vs Barbados at BLCA – 2.30 pm
(Friday)
Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands at D/Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 am
Barbados vs USA at BLCA – 10 am
Jamaica vs Guyana at BLCA – 2.30 pm
(Saturday)
Jamaica vs T&T at D/Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 am
Leeward Islands vs USA at BLCA – 10 am
Windward Islands vs Barbados at BLCA - 2.30 pm
(Sunday)
Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at D/Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 am
(July 11)
Leeward Islands vs Barbados at D/Martin Sporting Complex – 9.30 am
Windward Islands vs Jamaica at BLCA – 10 am
Guyana vs T&T at BLCA - 2.30 pm
(July 12)
Guyana vs USA at D/Martin Sporting Complex - 9.30 am
Jamaica vs Barbados at BLCA – 10 am
Windward Islands vs T&T at BLCA – 2.30 pm
(July 13)
T&T vs USA at BLCA – 10 am
Guyana vs Windward Islands at BLCA – 2.30 pm