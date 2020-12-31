READY TO START

NATIONAL senior team coach Terry Fenwick hopes to begin his World Cup preparation in earnest from the first Saturday in 2021, tomorrow.
The 1986 England World Cup defender expects his team will at least be fit when they begin CONCACAF zone qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with a home match against Caribbean neighbours Guyana.
“The immediate plans are that on the second and third, which is Saturday and Sunday, to have an evaluation of the squad here on the ground in Trinidad. That is all of the players who have come back on (overseas) contract and the guys that I have been coaching for 2020 basically.”
Fenwick added:“We will check out the players’ fitness level and see what they need; what they need to improve on; what their body make-up is all about. When they have finished their fitness evaluation we will start training on the Tuesday and as quickly as we can get back into a regular routine.”
Ideally, Fenwick would have liked to have a couple of camps and a few warm-up matches before hosting the Guyanese, who drew 1-1 with the Soca Warriors at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
”I would like to have a camp here in Trinidad and a couple of games. I would like to have a camp up in Miami and a couple of games up there. But it’s a difficult one, because everything is subject to budget, and I have to get the backing of the (FIFA) normalisation committee.”
Despite the uncertainty over his plans, Fenwick said he will control what he can, which is to begin the home preparations.
“We are doing our bit. We have put a schedule in, with potential training camps and we are waiting for feedback from the normalisation committee.”
Fenwick expects to work with 24 players, to train four times a week. He will have available the USA-based MLS contingent comprising Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones and Alvin Jones and several USA-based second tier USL players in addition to the locally-based group and some players who previously played in India.
“This is a major reduction in what we have used in 2020, which was a lot of players but we did not have any matches other than local games which we set up against the regions (local associations) which will continue in the new year. What this does, is give us an opportunity to bring together the guys who have come in from outside and the youngsters I have been training with for the last year,” Fenwick said.