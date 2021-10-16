Ready to step up

Four Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 cricketers made the trip to England with the West Indies youth team last month, and having broken into the regional set-up, they are now focussed on doing whatever it takes to make the cut for the ICC Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean in January.
All-rounder Anderson Mahase, fast bowler Sion Hackett, batsman Justin Jagessar and leg-spinner Vasant Singh made the cut out of seven T&T players who were part of a 26-man West Indies training camp ahead of the six-match England tour.
The Youth ODI series ended 4-2 in favour of the home team – two of those matches ended by the narrowest of margins with victory by one wicket.
The tour and the preceding West Indies camp were described as an eye-opening experience by the T&T players, who are doubling their efforts in the hopes of cementing a pick on the World Cup squad.
Mahase, a left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner, said making it to the West Indies youth squad was a great achievement and a dream come true but, “the World Cup is my main goal.”
Mahase grabbed four wickets in three matches on the tour and had a high score of 18 with the bat.
Of the England outing, Mahase said it helped him add to his game and underscored the importance of continuously evolving and improving as a player.
“For sure it opened my eyes in terms of what I need to do...just need to be more consistent and it brought the best out of me,” he said.
“Most of the English guys play at a higher level in county cricket, so I would have gained some experience playing against them. I wouldn’t say there was a big gap between the two teams. Maybe they had a bit more experience than us but there is no gap in terms of talent. We have a lot of talent in our team, and it is just about applying yourself,” he continued.
“You always need to keep on improving and adding to your game at the higher level because teams analyse you quickly, so you have to make it as difficult as possible for them to figure you,” Mahase added.
As for his immediate plans, the all-rounder said: “Making it back to the West Indies team is one of the biggest motivations right now. The tour of England was one thing, but the World Cup is the goal. That is my main focus. I got a taste of it (international cricket), but I want more.”
For Hackett and Jagessar, they agreed that discipline on and off the field was crucial at the higher level.
“It was a nice learning experience. It is a much higher level of cricket, and discipline and consistency are very crucial in terms of going out on to the field and performing. The space for error is very little. Adapting to the conditions is very crucial as well. Discipline on and off the field is also important because what you do off the field impacts you on the field,” Hackett said.
And as an aspiring fast-bowling all-rounder, the right-handed pacer is working on becoming, “a complete all-rounder” as he looks to distinguish himself from the rest of the quick bowlers in the region.
Hackett scored 28 in his only innings on tour and bowled three overs but admitted that he has been recovering from a niggle.
“I am taking it slowly, I just have to keep working on my bowling and strengthening my body,” he said.
“I work on my bowling and batting, and I try to be a complete all-rounder and I try for my batting to give me an extra edge over the competition,” he explained.
“International cricket is a higher level and going to Antigua opened my eyes a lot. It is a stiff competition and as I say, the higher you go the more discipline is required. I learned a lot from the camp in Antigua and I saw areas I have to try and improve, and it is about working harder and harder each day to try and be the complete player I want to be,” Hackett said.
“I guess I am hungry for it, and I am training harder and trying to be the best player I can,” he concluded.
Jagessar, a right-handed opening batsman, said the England tour “was a great experience” and gave him the opportunity to play in different conditions, which would help him raise his game.
He also noted that a positive mindset in challenging circumstances was crucial. Jagessar did not have the best of tours, scoring five and zero in his two innings on the trip.
“For me what I learnt about myself was that I have to try to stay positive when things don’t go your way. My biggest take-away was that being a player at that level, you have to stay disciplined in everything that you do on and off the field, because what you do off the field can affect what you do on the field.”
About the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on his training and development, Jagessar said although it was challenging, he was able to adapt and was rewarded with a West Indies call-up.
“The last 18 months have been tough, not being able to play any sort of cricket, also even when the restrictions lifted there was only indoor training and no outdoors. So, getting prepared was tough but I adjusted by doing a lot of at-home drills and remained focus on my game by doing a lot of visualisation,” the right-handed batsman added.
Meanwhile, leg-spinner Singh said making the step up to the West Indies and international level has pushed him to do more.
“I think the tour would have helped me take my game forward. The team that does the basics for longer periods ends up being the more successful team to the end. So although it is international cricket and you are moving from being an amateur player to that elite level, it is not always about doing the spectacular, it is about doing the basics for longer periods,” he explained.
Singh grabbed four for 51 in the final match of the England tour to help the Windies secure a 17-run victory.
“It helped me to grow a lot because playing cricket at the level I was before, when you think you are bowling well, at the next level, it is just ordinary. So after this tour, I am currently making changes and looking to improve. It has a lot to do with being consistent as a bowler for longer periods and dealing with pressure...It is about putting myself in game situation and making sure my training is at a high intensity all the time,” Singh added.
Self-motivation and focus have been crucial for the leg-spinner in making it this far, and he is looking to maintain the high standard he has set for himself moving forward.
“At times your focus could stray during the pandemic but for me it was simple...just made sure I was doing the right things. I didn’t just wake up in the morning and live it as it is. I have a book and check off my tasks and made sure I did everything, so I was very disciplined leading up to the camp,” he revealed.
“To be honest I always held myself to a high standard, so I took it upon myself to make sure I did the right things in terms of training, and I was rewarded for it,” he concluded.
For now, the four players have re-joined the T&T Under-19 training sessions as the players continue to prepare for the World Cup next year.