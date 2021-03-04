Ready to work

NEWLY-ELECTED Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams said she will consider appointing a local developmental coach to assist clubs in developing local talent and their programmes.
It is one of the priorities of the new executive that will serve for the next two years after she defeated Joseph Roberts 61-42 at the TTCF’s AGM last Saturday.
Among other items among the agenda for the new executive are the generation of income to offset outstanding debts—that stands at an estimated $2 million -, becoming financially independent, developing a marketing plan to improve the marketability of the Federation and improving certain management and financial controls of the Federation.
Williams, the former racing committee secretary, said the new executive will consider amendments to the constitution to improve the general governance structure.
“That is the key,” said Williams who previously served as president for two terms from 2010-2012 then 2012-2014.
Also crucial is the replacement of a technical director to oversee the national programme, a position left vacant with the departure of Erin Hartwell back in January 2020.
“Definitely, definitely (we will want to have a national technical director once again). However we have to look at... one of the things is the outstanding debt and stuff because we will have to pay these people salaries. But also, while we want to have somebody to run this national programme, I also want to bring in a developmental coach,” Williams explained:“This person might be a local person we may look at to work with the clubs to continue the development programme, to establish a development programme and one that will be sustainable for the sport moving forward.”
Williams leads an executive dominated by women holding eight of the nine positions.
Besides Williams, Cheril Ann Mc Donald (general secretary), Patricia Le Blanc (assistant general secretary), Claire Ann Lewis (VP finance), Recina Leotaud (treasurer), Desmond Roberts (VP racing), Claire Orr (racing secretary), Dahlia Maria Lopez (assistant racing secretary) and Dawn Scott (public relation officer) constitute the new TTCF executive.
Asked if it was a deliberate policy to have more women on the TTCF board, Williams said: “It just happened that way. I didn’t actually go out to say we want all these women but I really looked at the qualifications and skills of these individuals, their competencies and I think they are fully equipped with their aptitude, their competencies, their abilities as well as their drive to really seek betterment for the sport,” Williams reasoned. “I think that was key and I think that is why we all gelled. It was easy for us to come together and say ‘yes we want to do this together’ because we have the same interests. So I think it was just appropriate. These women, I know them. They are all in cycling, they are all part of a club or they have children in cycling or they see the needs of cycling and they have it in their heart. I think it is great and it will augur well for the Federation in the long run.”
Williams said another major mission will be to re-establish trust between the executive and the athletes.
“That is one of my main goals, because my victory is to seek the full interest of the cyclists ...It is recognising the sacrifices the cyclists have made and making sure that they know that our intention is to fully support them in their personal development. That is key for me,” she said.
WIlliams said the racing and other TTCF committees will be formed by March 13, within the mandatory 15-day deadline.
The racing committee will then consider revising the local calendar to coordinate with the shake-up of the international calendar, including setting a date for the TTCF National Championships and ensuring that the athletes and their representatives are consulted.
“We will just have to work within the protocols of Covid and understand where the championships are to make sure the cyclists are properly prepared so that is really what we are hoping to achieve,” she concluded.