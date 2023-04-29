Ready to work

“I won’t let you down,” was the assurance given by San Fernando businessman Denis Latiff, after being installed as new president of the Southern Football Association (SFA).
Thursday night’s SFA AGM, held at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, saw Latiff defeat Point Fortin businessman Brian K. Jordan in a keenly-contested race for the post of president, which was relinquished by Richard Quan Chan, having served the maximum two terms. Latiff has been given a mandate to serve for the next four years. The SFA election lived up to the heavyweight clash it was billed as, with 41 delegates voting. Latiff won 24-17 and was overwhelmed by the huge turnout.
“At the last AGM just three people turned up,” Latiff said. “This time we didn’t even have room. We had to put chairs on the outside so that people could sit in the aisle.
“They wanted something new,” Latiff speculated. “I visited everybody, I asked them to turn up, and they did.”
Latiff, 63, is general manager of Tiger Tanks Limited, organisers of the popular Tiger Tanks Under-20 tournament and sponsors of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).
Losing candidate Jordan thanked those who supported him, amidst some concerns, which included the late registration of clubs, some inactive for many years, to take part in the election process.
“I congratulated my opponent last night,” stated Jordan. “The SFA constitution, just like the TTFA (Trinidad and Tobago Football Association) constitution, needs to be reformed, so that folks are not registered on the day of an election.
“It needs to be reformed, so that we all understand that pertinent questions can be raised in an agenda by a member who is not financial,” he added.
On Thursday night, Latiff’s slate swept the elections. Alwin Ferguson Jr. was elected first vice-president and Eddison Dean was installed as second vice-president. Having served T&T as national team goalkeeper during the “Strike Squad” years, Michael “Brow” Maurice has now dived into management as the SFA’s new secretary of administration. Clayton Williams will remain as the SFA’s secretary of operations and Joseph Rooplal is the public relations officer. Ordinary member and former USA-based youth coach Dwight De Leon will take up the position of general secretary.
By 8 a.m. on Friday, Latiff had already started to work.
“The work done start,” Latiff stated. “I have already sent out requests to my team to get certain information from the out-going people. We are trying to get the updated list of all the teams so I can send out an email and start working one time. (And) I am already working on how many people need to be on every committee.”
Latiff was buoyed by the number of teams that had re-registered with the SFA in time to take part in the election, and said the onus is now on his executive to make a difference to south football.
“First we need to get an office because our office was at (recently-refurbished) Skinner Park. We have to write the Mayor of San Fernando to find out what is happening with that.”