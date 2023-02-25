The 2022/2023 Ascension Zonal Champions of Champions football series was ripped wide open when clear leaders La Horquetta XF blew a comfortable two-goal half-time lead and were defeated 4-3 by the bottom team, Real Central.
In fact, both of the top teams were beaten during Friday night’s double-header at the Phase Two Recreation Ground in La Horquetta. Earlier on the night, Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix shut out South champions Amplia Pitchmen FC 2-0 to secure their first win of the series after three matches.
Alejandro Williams (10th) and Jem Gordon (45 +2) netted as Phoenix held on for a comfortable 2-0 win, after getting both goals before half-time.
The shocker was to come when formidable East champions La Horquetta XF were stunned by a second-half Central rally.
Having won their first three matches, it seemed business a usual when captain Tyronne Charles and promising teenager Real Gill netted to have the home team La Horquetta comfortably ahead at 2-0 at the break.
But the East champions never found their second half rhythm, following some curious changes at half-time and were shocked when the table-proppers Real Central levelled at 2-2, by netting twice within a minute, having not previously scored a single goal in the competition.
Ricardo Williams (52nd) and Elijah King (53rd) netted low shots on either flank, before former national youth striker Nicholas Dillion caught La Horquetta on the break and went around the goalkeeper to give Real Central a first lead at 3-2 in the 62nd minute.
La Horquetta’s loss of composure was compounded when defender Caleb Sturge was red-carded, sent off when his overly-ferocious tackle denied King a goal-scoring opportunity. Now in tatters, Ricardo Williams got his second goal of the match in the 79th minute, arriving on the back-side of a shredded La Horquetta defence, and sweeping in a low shot.
The home team pulled closer at 4-3 from the penalty spot in the 88th minute, with Charles nonchalantly converting his second goal of the match. But despite five minutes of added-on time, La Horquetta never looked likely to recover fully.
2022 -2023 ZONAL
CHAMPIONS OF CHAMPIONS
STANDINGS
TEAMS P W D L F A PTS
LA HORQUETTA 4 3 0 1 14 6 9
PHOENIX 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
PITCHMEN 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
REAL CENTRAL 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
BELMONT FC 2 0 1 1 2 7 1