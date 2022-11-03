Real deal in Central

REAL Central have already beaten two of the top teams in the Central Football Association(CFA).
Real Central opened the season by destroying Valiant Football Club, before also scoring a win over highly-rated Central Soccer World and Cunupia. Real Central stopped Central Soccer World 4-1 before shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 a week later.
Also doing well in Central are Loyalty Talent and Courage, who have beaten Compadres and Valiant FC, while holding Harlem Strikers to 2-2 draw.
UPCOMING CFA MATCHES:
Saturday
7 pm - Harlem Strikers FC vs Orange Firehouse FC, Balmain Rec Grounds.
Sunday
6 pm - Gasparillo Yths vs Perseverance Ball Runners, Lumsden Rec Ground.
6 pm - Compadres FC vs Central Soccer World, Arena Recreation Ground.
CENTRAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION RESULTS:
(Week 3)
Harlem Strikers 1 MIC Tigers 0; LTC 3 Valiant FC 0; Compadres 5 Ball Runners 3; Real Central 3 Cunupia FC 0; Gasparillo Youths 3 Firehouse 2.
(Week 2)
Harlem Strikers 2 LTC 2
Compadres 2 Firehouse 1
MIC Tigers 4 Gasparillo Youths 1
Cunupia Fc 4 Valiant Football Club 0
Real Central 4 Central Soccer World 1
Ball Runners 4 Arima Tigers 2
(Week 1)
Real Central 9 Valiant Football Club 1
LTC 1 Compadres 0
Gasparillo Youths 2 Harlem Strikers 1