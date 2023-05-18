Real Gill

FLASHBACK: Real Gill in action for Trinidad and Tobago against Suriname in the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20

Championship in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. —Photo: Miguel Gutirerez/CONCACAF

REAL GILL, one of the hottest properties in local football has left Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and joined Tiger Tanks Club Sando in the transfer window.

The shocking development was announced yesterday by the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League. Gill, 20, is a former national Under-20 left-midfielder and one of the most penetrative players in domestic football.

Having scored on his senior team debut, a 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago win over St Maarten on January 29, Gill subsequently missed out on a national team tour of Jamaica and Nations Cup matches in March, having instead gone on a pre-season Caribbean tour with Rangers.

Senior men’s national team Angus Eve hinted that Gill was not considered only because he had not prepared with the national team. Rangers owner Richard Ferguson has repeatedly declared that he will not allow his players to train with the national team outside a FIFA international window. His move to Club Sando, probably gives Gill a better chance of selection to Eve’s squad for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers from June 16-20, in Fort Lauderdale, USA.

UPCOMING TTPFL MATCHES:

TODAY

Venue—Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation ground

5 p.m.—DEFENCE FORCE FC vs PRISON SERVICE FC

7:15 p.m.—TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs CENTRAL FC

Venue—Police Barracks, St James

5 p.m.—AC PORT OF SPAIN FC vs CALEDONIA AIA

7:15 p.m.—POLICE FC vs CUNUPIA FC

SUNDAY

Venue—Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin

4 p.m.—W CONNECTION vs TIGER TANKS CLUB SANDO

6:15 p.m.—POINT FORTIN CIVIC vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH

TTPFL STANDINGS:

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

AC PoS 15 13 0 2 40 10 +30 39

Club Sando FC 15 12 2 1 34 13 +21 38

Defence Force 15 12 1 2 34 10 +24 37

L.H Rangers 14 10 1 3 39 17 +22 31

Central FC 15 8 1 6 27 23 +4 25

Police FC 14 6 1 6 25 25 0 19

W Connection 15 5 3 7 14 19 -5 18

Point Fortin Civic 15 3 3 9 9 18 -9 12

Morvant Caledonia 15 3 2 10 16 35 -19 11

Prisons Service FC 15 3 2 10 8 35 -27 11

Jabloteh 15 2 2 11 15 34 -19 8

Cunupia FC 15 2 2 11 8 30 -22 8

