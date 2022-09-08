Real Sociedad edge Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, picked as a starter by Erik ten Hag for the first time since United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford on August 13, looked to have headed the hosts in front in the 36th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

There was action at both ends of the field, but no goals and the first half ended scoreless, with Ten Hag bringing on Bruno Fernandes for Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez in place of Diogo Dalot at the break.

Sociedad were handed a controversial penalty shortly before the hour when a David Silva shot glanced off Martinez’s leg and onto his arm and the referee pointed to the spot. The call for hand ball stood and Brais Mendez beat David De Gea to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

Ten Hag again turned to his bench in search of an equaliser, this time bringing on Jadon Sancho, who scored in United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday, to replace summer signing Antony on 70 minutes. La Real saw out the match to top Group E, while Man United sit in third behind Sheriff Tiraspol, who beat Omonia in their opener.

Sociedad players and their travelling support celebrated wildly at the final whistle as Imanol Alguacil’s side secured a first-ever away win against English opposition in European competition.

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Hosein doubtful for TKR’s clash against Tallawahs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ spinner Akeal Hosein is uncertain to start for tomorrow’s game against the Jamaican Tallawahs in game 12 of the Hero 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St Lucia.

Hosein suffered a minor groin strain during TKR’s first game when they won by three wickets over St Lucia Kings back on September 1, in St Kitts.

Paul rides with Republic

National track cyclist and Olympian, Nicholas Paul, was recently welcomed into the Republic family as the bank’s newest Brand Ambassador. The official contract signing was recently held at Republic House, on Park Street, Port of Spain.

Accompanied by his father Darren Paul, who plays a dual role as his manager, Paul expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to partner with Republic Bank.

Sports world mourns passing of QE II

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth was suspended yesterday and today after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the DP World Tour announced.

“On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the DP World Tour announced.

‘King’ Charles reigns

Johnson Charles’ 28th Twenty20 fifty helped St Lucia Kings break their losing skid in the men’s Caribbean Premier League, last year’s losing finalists edging the previously unbeaten Jamaica Tallawahs by two wickets late Wednesday night.

In pursuit of 165 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Kings overhauled their target with a ball to spare, in a finish made unnecessarily anxious by nervy batting at the back end