A beautiful Friday afternoon in Galle, and while the Sri Lankans are celebrating the West Indies are again contemplating a disappointing campaign.
That 2-0 series triumph in Bangladesh seems more than 11 months ago now. It’s not just losing by over 150 runs in both Tests which rankles, it’s the repetitive capitulations which drain the spirit.
So many “positives” and so many “learning experiences” across so many years yet the senior regional men’s side remain a cricketing outfit much more familiar with losing then winning. That’s five Tests out of the last six surrendered this year which is in keeping with a record of having lost five Tests per year on average going back 24 years to the 3-0 hammering suffered in Pakistan in 1997.
We overlook such realities because we don’t seem to want to appreciate that what we’re experiencing in Test cricket is not a dip, a slip or even a slide. It’s not so much anymore about consoling ourselves with the tag of being consistently inconsistent. Right now, the evidence of more than two decades of being regularly poor is that mediocrity is quietly commended as acceptable.
Yes, there is a bit of fight here and there, and if Shannon Gabriel could have held out with Nkrumah Bonner for one more over in the first Test rain would have saved the visitors. In the second match the West Indies led on first innings by 49 runs yet inexplicably appeared to run out of inspiration and ideas on the fourth afternoon when Sri Lanka were boosted by a record ninth-wicket partnership to a position of near-invincibility.
And then you hear from the team about the players not dropping their heads and still working hard in the session when all the evidence suggests otherwise. Is it negativity to relate what’s in front of you? Where has all this positive spin brought us when the bare facts are laid on the table?
Since the last campaign in this part of the world six years earlier, the West Indies have averaged 161 for their first six wickets in Test innings. Across the four innings of this assignment the scores at the fall of the sixth wicket were 100, 18, 197 and 103. That’s an average of just under 105. Try an impart spin on that.
Poor Jeremy Solozano. Let’s hope the young man recovers from that frightening blow on the helmet, which actually saved him from a worse fate. Will he be recorded in Test match history as the one-Test wonder who didn’t even have the chance to contribute or can he do enough in the early rounds of the regional first-class season next year (if there is one based on Covid-19) to be alongside Kraigg Brathwaite once again for the start of the three-match series against England in March?
In the same way that this country cannot progress in any real way for the benefit of the generations which follow us, West Indies cricket remains chained up by mediocrity because transparency and accountability are not priorities. Almost everyone is covering up for almost everyone else while the product that to this day - yes to this day, even in the face of all this ordinariness, is still held in the highest regard across the cricketing world - continues to decline to the point of almost approaching irrelevance in the format we once dominated like no other.
Here’s a classic example:
No explanation is given when Kemar Roach is left out from the first Test other than the advisory that all 15 players in the squad were fit and available for selection. And then we find out, seemingly by accident and via bowling coach Roddy Estwick after the first day’s play of the second Test that it was always part of the plan (because of the three-day gap between Tests and the heavy Galle outfield which was considered taxing on the body) for the senior seamer to only play the second Test.
So why couldn’t that have been explained before the first Test?
Look, it’s not as if there are no good cricketers left to sustain a competitive Test side. It’s just that mediocrity is acceptable. So why should they work harder, push themselves to higher levels of performance and be much more consistently competitive? We may not like it so but it doesn’t seem were really want to do anything about it.
After the fiasco of the squad selected for the failed men’s World T20 defence and the impending ridiculousness of granting Chris Gayle a farewell in an official international next month in Jamaica, none of the pretty talk which accompanies this Sri Lankan campaign can divert from the reality that Cricket West Indies, as an organisation, really is not serious about transforming the regional game for the better.