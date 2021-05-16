As if they don’t have enough to worry about, not least the increasing unpopularity of the event within Japan, the organisers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be wary of the 17 days (July 23 to August 8) on the global stage being used as a platform for protest action.
And while the International Olympic Committee has referenced their Athletes Commission’s endorsement in re-stating the outlawing of any form of protest in and around the Games, the times we live in are ripe for athletes, and maybe even officials, to at least attempt to violate the sanitised bubble which the IOC has successfully managed to maintain – with one or two notable exceptions – for the 125 years of the modern Olympic Games.
We are eight days away from the first anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin, an event, although not unusual in the continuing pattern of police killings of black people in the United States, that struck a very raw nerve to the extent that it triggered global protest action under the banner of “Black Lives Matter,” a movement which has attempted to highlight racism in all its toxic forms in almost every nation on the planet.
While that movement rumbles along (or is it losing momentum?) we now have the additional focus on Israel’s latest act of violent wholesale repression of the people of Palestine, as distinct from the continuous lower-level repression which has prevailed with the blessing of the great United States, in the 73 years since the Palestinians were all made refugees by United Nations decree.
And of course there are many other issues, unique to specific countries or regions of the world, which nevertheless are of enormous importance to those communities and for which the Olympics can be seen as the ideal platform, whatever the consequences, to highlight some form of outrage or injustice.
But that’s the thing isn’t it? Consequences.
It’s very easy for someone like myself, with no stake in the Olympics and therefore nothing to lose, to advocate for protest action at Olympic Games or any other sporting event. I won’t face the wrath of the IOC, be stripped of any medals, be thrown out of the event and then maybe suffer the financial and other consequences for years and decades to come. I cannot identify with experiences like that of local middleweight boxer Aaron Prince who, after 13 years of trying and at the fourth attempt, has now qualified for the Olympics at the age of 35.
Isn’t it unreasonable to expect someone who has given so much for so long to now think of ways to disrupt the event he has yearned to be a part of? Of course the answer is “Yes”.
Yet, it is precisely because there is so much at stake and so much to lose which validates the potency of meaningful protest.
I was actually on the side of Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis in urging the IOC to modify its suffocating Rule 50 which states that “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
But then I read this from columnist Kevin Blackistone in the Washington Post newspaper of April 25th where he contextualised protest action:
“I, however, wholly support the rule. After all, are you really protesting if you do so only after being granted permission?
“Protest is not a cooperative event. It is a confrontation. As the Organisation of American States reminded in a recent report on protest and human rights, ‘the exercise of fundamental freedoms should not be subject to previous authorisation by the authorities.’
“When protest is negotiated, it can be diminished. It can be defanged. It can be dampened. Already, the protest movements that have defined this early part of the 21st century, particularly those we have seen in sports, have given way to too much agreement, if not outright commodification, which has led to the diminution of their messages.
“The sting of (American NFL quarterback) Colin Kaepernick’s organic kneeling during the national anthem to protest the unchecked extrajudicial killing of Black men was mediated to allow those who desired to pick up where Kaepernick was lopped off to do so but out of sight and off the field.”
Megan Rapinoe, captain of the world and Olympic champion United States women’s football team and incessant campaigner against racism and other forms of discrimination, has written on Instagram about “so much being done about the protests. So little being done about what we are protesting about. We will not be silenced.”
It is unreasonable to expect our athletes, any athletes, to make such a sacrifice.
It cannot be wrong though to hope for it.